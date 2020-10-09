The T.F. Riggs High School music department will present its Fall Choral Concert "I Sing Because I'm Happy" on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Riggs Theater.
The concert will feature the Treble Choir, Chamber Choir, and Concert Choir. Music will include American Folk songs, African-American Spirituals, and contemporary choral music. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students, with activity tickets being honored.
“The students have been working very hard in a very different environment,” Director Rodd Bauck said. “They have been rehearsing in the theater rather than in the choir room. They are distanced apart in the theater, and they sing with masks to help with mitigation. It has been challenging under these circumstances, but music has prevailed. Last spring, we were unable to have choir at all. This year, due to our masking and social distancing protocols, we are able to meet in person every day to do what we love. We are very excited to offer this concert to the public of Pierre.”
According to Bauck, choral microphones will be used to enhance the volume of the sound due to performers wearing masks. The concert will last 40-45 minutes. Oahe TV will be recording the concert.
Social distancing precautions include:
- The first three rows in the theater will be blocked off entirely;
- Then, every other row will be blocked off;
- The balcony will be open, and every other row will be blocked off;
- Have at least two seats between families or other groups of people sitting together;
- Audience members are strongly encouraged to wear masks; and
- The doors to the house will remain open at all times.
