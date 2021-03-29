The students in Joel Hieb’s mechanics classes got to crawl under the hoods and all over some massive, powerful, and extremely heavy National Guard machinery.
The entire school day, from first period through when school was out, was a “motorhead”’s fantasy come true. Outside and inside the T.F. Riggs High School mechanics shop were parked a Combat Bridge Transporter which hauls a two-engined Bridge Erection Boat, a High Mobility Engineer Excavator, and a Humvee.
The up-armored Humvee has doors that feel and weigh more like bank vault doors. The glass is bulletproof and an inch thick. The vehicle is designed specifically to protect soldiers from IED (improvised explosive devices) attack. That safety comes with a balance: the vehicle can get as low as five miles per gallon. The engine is powerful enough to easily handle the weight and any possible terrain.
The last class of the day has seven advanced-class students. When one student was asked if he could drop the humvee engine and horseshoe it into another rig, all seven students answered with various responses all summed up by “No problem.” Same with the transmission, though it might be geared a bit low for their preferences. An up-armored humvee’s top speed is under 100 miles per hour.
“It’s in their blood. This is what these guys live for,” said Hieb. “They are fun to work with. That’s what keeps me around.” Hieb has 47 years of experience teaching mechanics — under the heading of career and technical education — in Pierre. Hieb brags that he has many, many former mechanics students who are working good jobs throughout the Pierre area. “They have made their own livelihoods, even their own businesses, and are very successful.”
The seven students in the advanced class are Kylen Horsley, Rylan Malfero, Canyon Jones, Isaac Loe, Luke Jones, Creed Schnee, and Matthew King.
Shivers and Heil included presenting a pitch for trained mechanic students to join the South Dakota National Guard. Heil said, “The National Guard wants such mechanically inclined minds. You are not a dime-a-dozen anymore. We want the best mechanics. We want for for part time what you do in your civilian life all the time. You are really, really good at it. You are definitely a product we need. And, this machinery here today is just a sprinkle of the equipment in the military.”
SSG Matthew Shivers and SFC Daniel Heil showed off the vehicles. Shivers said that these vehicles, when joined with all the other ‘neat toys’ the local National Guard has access to, would make a road caravan that stretches six miles. Keep in mind that safety protocol requires 100 yards between each truck and its cargo/trailer.
These vehicles will be on display at the Oahe Dam on April 24, when they are used in a mass field training exercise doing horizontal and vertical construction. Some of Hieb’s students might be there as well.
