Spotlighting its students’ instrumental and vocal talents, the Pierre schools held their Christmas Concert on Monday to the delight of those who braved the weather.

The concert was moved up to 5:30 p.m., 1.5 hours earlier than originally planned. While that may have thrown some parents' plans, the production went off without a hitch.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments