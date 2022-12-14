Band director Mackenzie McKeithan was very proud of her music appreciation class and the hard work they put in during their time together. The performance, moved up due to inclement weather, went underway in its entirety.
"We have been prepping for this concert since late October," Rodd Bauck choir director at T.F. Riggs said. So a winter weather advisory and rescheduling of the performance wasn't going to stop the winter concert from taking place.
Spotlighting its students’ instrumental and vocal talents, the Pierre schools held their Christmas Concert on Monday to the delight of those who braved the weather.
The concert was moved up to 5:30 p.m., 1.5 hours earlier than originally planned. While that may have thrown some parents' plans, the production went off without a hitch.
Desirae Noteboon made it out through the weather, dedicated to see her daughter Hailey Ludwig perform on Saxophone.
"I'm very proud of her. She's actually taking 10 credits right now in school, so it's way more than what other kids do," she said.
Noteboon hopes her daughter has a very memorable experience with the band.
"I really have always appreciated the band. I was in it myself so I just have a very strong love for music," Noteboon said, who played the trombone herself.
"One of the most challenging parts was probably memorizing all the music. Especially in choir, I'm a choir kid as well. We have a lot of songs throughout two choirs and the band so its been really stressful to learn all of it, but really fun as well," senior flautist Brooke Allison said.
Senior percussionist Ollie Smith thinks the most challenging part has been learning to play together as a band.
"Especially for percussion, you have to be very versatile in what you play and know how to play a lot of different instruments," Smith said.
Most exciting part for her has been creating beautiful music as a group.
The Treble Choir performed five selections ranging from secular Christmas classics like “We Need A Little Christmas,” to carols such as “The Coventry Carol.”
“We are a small ensemble, but we are able to split into three parts and the girls are able to give a lot of energy,” choir director Rodd Bauck said.
The Chamber Choir performed four pieces. They finished with a contemporary take on “In Dulci Jubilo,” a carol that combines several languages.
“If you listen close, you can hear a little bit of the Cyndi Lauper song, 'Time After Time.' This literature is all a cappella and is quite challenging,” Bauck said.
“So, we worked hard on bringing out our diction and enunciating our words. 'Comfort And Joy' and 'Coventry Carol' are very dynamically driven so we worked hard on bring out all of the different dynamics from soft to loud," he said. "Some songs are in different meters or are in a mixed meter style, so that forces us to really focus on our rhythm and counting.”
A lot of time and effort went into the Monday evening production.
“We have been prepping for this concert since late October. The range of music is very great with each piece focusing on different musical characteristics,” he said.
Overall, the program had something for everyone and transpired flawlessly.
“We have sacred and secular music, traditional carols, secular carols, and pieces that offer a new spin on something old or traditional," Bauck said.
The T.F. Riggs music department provides a diverse program consisting of a number of bands a choirs. Both vocal and instrumental programs feature auditioned and non-auditioned opportunities to allow students at any level of ability to participate. The Riggs Band has traveled to Chicago, Denver and Nashville to compete and perform.
They plan on going to St. Louis next year to perform as well.
