Last school year’s Post Prom event for T.F. Riggs High School was well along in its preparation stages when the need for social distancing changed everything.
The parents of the high school Junior class student senate representatives traditionally host the Post Prom event each year. This is to give students safe alternative activities following the annual spring dance.
The parents committee organized and sought donations from area businesses. Many prizes were already in hand.
Now, the Post Prom event is going ahead, despite that the prom itself was canceled. The committee is inviting Riggs High juniors (Class of 2021) and recently graduated seniors (Class of 2020) to gather at Hollister Field on Wednesday, July 29. The Prom King and Queen will be announced during the event, prior to drawing for the prizes.
Students must register to have their names entered for prizes. The prize drawing will begin following a brief program that starts at 7 p.m. Dairy Queen blizzards and other refreshments are provided. Attending Riggs students should use the parking lot behind the Georgia Morse Middle School. Social distancing will be enforced, and masks are recommended.
The state Office of Highway Safety was working in conjunction with the parents committee - the Office is dedicated to keeping all students and South Dakotans safe on our roadways. “Since Post Prom is traditionally an event designed to provide an alternative to underage drinking and driving after the prom, we approached the Office of Highway Safety to assist with getting out the message of safety to the youth. They are graciously assisting with messaging via signage for the event and with social media posts,” said Michael Winder, who is on the Post Prom event publicity committee.
“We will be drawing for 175 prizes, which include items either donated and/or purchased from area merchants. The list includes everything from items for dorm rooms to gift cards,” said Winder.
“The event is open only to those two classes, since that is who prom and Post Prom are for,” said Winder. Winder’s daughter, Mesa, is a member of the Riggs Student Senate. Nolan Rounds is the Junior Class President at Riggs. Emma Lusk is the Junior Class vice-president. “There are 370 kids combined between the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 at Riggs.”
“We plan to hold the event regardless of weather, but in the event of a major storm we will provide information on our social media accounts. Both the Facebook and Instagram accounts are Post Prom Pierre,” said Winder.
