“We are continuing to offer our Early Childhood Trainings with The Right Turn online during May,” said Nancy Schlichenmayer, early childhood specialist with The Right Turn in Pierre. “With families staying home, some of these topics might be a resource for them.”
To register for the classes, contact The Right Turn at 605-773-4755. Check for more available classes.
May 29 - Enough Abuse 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
May 29 - Toxic Stress/Resiliency 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; $5 per session
June 1 - How I Learn
June 8 - Help Me Manage My Feelings
