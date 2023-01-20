As Valentine’s Day approaches, local flower shops look to keep up with demand.
Brandy Brockel, owner of the Pink Petal, said the store ordered its flowers around Christmas in advance. Same goes for Todd Koenecke at Capitol City Florist and Gifts.
“A lot of people wait until January, but I work with a grower right from Ecuador,” Koenecke said.
Although their biggest season is Christmas and their biggest week being Mother’s Day, Valentine’s day is consistently Capitol City's biggest single day according to Koenecke.
In recent years, roses have ended up taking a back seat come Valentine’s Day.
“We’ll do every bit as many mixed bouquets probably as roses anymore. It’s still called the roses holiday,” Koenecke said.
Some tips Brockel offers to keep flowers fresh include keeping them out of direct sunlight and heat, changing the water frequently and recutting the stems to name a few.
“We do have floral hydration solution that we do have available to go along with those as well,” Brockel said.
Koenecke says first and foremost to keep the flowers in water.
“There’s times where people will call you up and say ‘I’m starting to get wilted flowers’ and it’s like ‘did you water them?’ ‘Well, no, I haven’t watered them yet.’ ‘When did you get them?’ ‘Well, I got them four days ago,’ well, I said, ‘you probably need to water,’” Koenecke said.
Those looking to tailor their bouquet to send an extra layer of meaning can color coordinate.
“Generally, colors are mostly with roses. Red of course being the most popular on Valentine’s day for love. Pink is purity and innocence, white is also purity, yellow is friendship, orange is energy and creativity, purple is companionship,” Brockel said.
“People kinda get excited themselves I think just by knowing that it's kinda that special thing for your significant other,” Koenecke said.
Aside from supply chain issues, florists now have to compete with third-party floral vendors. These places act as a middleman between local florists and the consumer. The end result is not only an inflated price, but a deterioration of local business.
"Support your local mom and pop shops. They are the heart of our community," Brockel said. "Over the past few years, we've lost a lot of local shops that may still be here if the community supported them."
Phil Torres | 605-224-7301 ext. 131
Reporter
Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.
