A Pierre business ranked as South Dakota's fastest growing company has been named the Pierre Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Business of the Year.
Brad and Jill Janecke opened Rising Hope Counseling in Pierre 10 years ago and have grown the business to 16 locations in South Dakota, serving 1,800 clients and employing 48.
Inc. 5000, which lists the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States, named Rising Hope the fastest growing company in the state and ranked it 589th in the nation, Tia Kafka, president and chief executive officer for the chamber, said.
"The business continues to provide excellent service to fulfill its mission to remove barriers for people to find quality access to hope and quality mental health services," Kafka said.
Rising Hope Counseling at 420 S. Henry St. provides individual, couples, children and family counseling as well as anger evaluations and anger management training.
"We're super excited," Jill, chief executive officer for Rising Hope, said about the award. "Pierre is where we started. It's the Pierre community that has allowed us to give hope. We are so thankful for Pierre. This is the foundation of our business."
Jill, 43, grew up on a farm in Minnesota and graduated from South Dakota State University in 2005 with a master's in science counseling. She met her husband at SDSU, where he received a full ride to play football and got a degree in math. Brad, 38, is from Illinois and is the chief operating officer at Rising Hope.
After college, the couple moved to Aberdeen. Jill opened a private practice in April 2009 and opened the couple's practice in Pierre in 2013 after moving here.
"In 2019, I was blessed with the opportunity and dream to bring more quality clinicians to my practice," she said. "In 2020, I expanded my dream to bring quality care to other rural areas throughout South Dakota for people to have access to mental healthcare."
Other locations are in Aberdeen, Beresford, Brookings, Burke, Canton, Chamberlain, Hartford, Howard, Huron, Madison, Rapid City, Scotland, Sioux Falls, Tea, Watertown and Yankton.
Hearing that Rising Hope Counseling is the fastest growing business in South Dakota was exciting for the couple.
"I was humbled," Jill said. "We have so many amazing employees. Our employees focus on a mission to reduce barriers."
She thanked the Pierre community for its support.
"We are grateful for all the clinicians and people who work for us," Jill said.
"These outstanding accomplishments are attributed to the amazing employees," Kafka added. "Every clinician does advanced training."
The chamber planned to present the award during its annual dinner on Dec. 15, which was canceled due to snow.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
