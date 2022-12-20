Jenni Bauer, Jill Janecke
Buy Now

Jenni Bauer, executive assistant and clinical intern at Rising Hope Counseling, talks with business owner Jill Janecke. The Pierre Chamber of Commerce named Rising Hope the 2022 Business of the Year.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

A Pierre business ranked as South Dakota's fastest growing company has been named the Pierre Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Business of the Year.

Brad and Jill Janecke opened Rising Hope Counseling in Pierre 10 years ago and have grown the business to 16 locations in South Dakota, serving 1,800 clients and employing 48.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments