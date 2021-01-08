A man was found safe at home after officials conducted a precautionary search of the Missouri River.
A call came in at 9:33 p.m. Thursday evening, January 7, with concern of a man sitting on the vehicle bridge that spans the Missouri River between Pierre and Fort Pierre. It was unclear if he was sitting on the south side railing next to the walkway or on the north side fence. He was then reported as being gone.
According to Police Administrative Capt. Bryan Wahl, precautionary measures were implemented by the Pierre Police Department, the Hughes County Sheriff’s Department, the S.D. Highway Patrol, Hughes County Emergency Management, and Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, which included the PVFD Pierre Rescue. On the west side of the river, the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office joined.
“We always work great together,” Wahl said.
Officers and personnel patrolled the water’s edge, and the Pierre Rescue parked at the LaFramboise Island causeway used its lighting capability to illuminate a large area of the river. Two rescue boats were used to patrol the water.
Officials were able to identify the person, and then locate him at a residence in Pierre. That man was given a wellness check.
The multi-department mission concluded at 11 p.m.
