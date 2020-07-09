In January, several Pierre and Fort Pierre entities envisioned a new multi-event, one for the local community and for people traveling to the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The ‘Road to the River’ project was put on hold for several months, but now the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s planning committee is moving ahead. Activities and events are being planned for outdoors, with ample space for social distancing. All plans are subject to change depending on the COVID-19 climate at that time. Added attractions, details and updates will be made public as they are set or embellished. To add to the multi-event, contact Jamie Seiner, chief executive officer Pierre Area Chamber of commerce.
"We are encouraging the community to get out of the house and enjoy what our great communities have to offer," said Seiner. "All activities are outside, and we encourage everyone who attends to take personal precautions against COVID-19."
"A key component of ‘Road to the River’ is having Pierre and Fort Pierre come together for a unified event between our two cities," said Seiner. "A rising tide lifts all ships, and that is what the ‘Road to the River’ committee is aiming to do with this new event. We anticipate that ‘Road to the River’ will only continue to grow in the coming years and will become a welcome pitstop for weary travelers heading to or from the Rally.”
So far, the plans start on Sunday, Aug. 2. The Oahe Family YMCA will host a half marathon run along the Missouri River. Contestants must pre-register.
On Thursday, Aug. 6, Fort Pierre Tourism will host a downtown ‘Fort Pierre Summer Nights’ on Deadwood Street.
On Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8, ‘Road to the River Crazy Days’ will be held on lower Pierre Street. The Historic Pierre Street Association will have outdoor family activities such as vendors, street dances, water activities including a dunk tank, and a cornhole tournament. Live bands include DakotaRising, Eclipse, and No Worries.
Also on Aug. 7-8, the Street Masters car club will host its 31st annual Dam Run, with activities in Pierre and Fort Pierre. The Street Masters plan a Gearhead Meet & Greet at the Expo Center, Fastest Coaster Gravity Drags, a Show and Shine at the Expo Center, Poker Run and more on their activity lineup.
To commemorate this inaugural - and growing - event, the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce is selling merchandise designed by local artist, Nancy Gordon. Adult and youth t-shirts, unisex tank tops, blankets, tumbler mugs and personalized towels are available for purchase on the website PierreArea.ShopWhereILive.com. Purchase items before July 29, and pick them up from a hosting location during ‘Road to the River’ Fort Pierre Summer Nights on Aug. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or Crazy Days on Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For an additional charge, purchases can be shipped directly to the recipient of your choice.
