‘Road to the River’ Pierre and Fort Pierre community events growing for Aug. 2 & Aug. 6-8

In January, several Pierre and Fort Pierre entities envisioned a new multi-event, one for the local community and for people traveling to the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The ‘Road to the River’ project was put on hold for several months, but now the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s planning committee is moving ahead. Many of the activities and events are planned for outdoors, with ample space for social distancing. All plans are subject to change depending on the COVID-19 climate at that time. To add to the multi-event, contact Jamie Seiner, chief executive officer Pierre Area Chamber of commerce.
"We are encouraging the community to get out of the house and enjoy what our great
communities have to offer," said Seiner. "All activities are outside, and we encourage everyone who attends to take personal precautions against COVID-19."
“It was a decision by the group planning committee. We are all collaborating. It’s been in the works for a long time,” said Katie Johnson, membership director for the PACC. “We wanted to compensate for the Governor’s Hunt not being here this year, and one of the ideas evolved from that into the ‘Road to the River’. We are cautiously optimistic with the COVID situation, being mindful of keeping the community confidence in staying as safe as possible. We will be able to ramp up or step back.”
"A key component of ‘Road to the River’ is having Pierre and Fort Pierre come together for a
unified event between our two cities," said Seiner. "A rising tide lifts all ships, and that is what the ‘Road to the River’ committee is aiming to do with this new event. We anticipate that ‘Road to the River’ will only continue to grow in the coming years and will become a welcome pitstop for weary travelers heading to or from the Rally.”
So far, the plans start on Sunday, Aug. 2. The Oahe Family YMCA will host a half marathon run along the Missouri River. Contestants must pre-register.
On Thursday, Aug. 6, Fort Pierre Tourism will host a downtown ‘Fort Pierre Summer Nights’ on Deadwood Street. Fort Pierre Summer Nights also run August 13 and August 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. and going to approximately 7:30 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8, ‘Road to the River Crazy Days’ will be held on lower Pierre Street, which will be cordoned off to vehicle traffic. “Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. there will be vendors, lots of family-friendly activities sponsored by different entities throughout the community, and a live band,” said April Stromer, vice president of the Historic Pierre Street Association, which is sponsoring the Crazy Days. “Then from 10 p.m. to closing, the Longbranch will have another band. Saturday starts at 9 a.m., with that evening having another street dance. It’s a good way to get out and have fun, and to shop and support local businesses.”
Along with vendors and street dances, the Historic Pierre Street Association will hold activities, with the water games including a dunk tank, and even a cornhole tournament. The live bands include DakotaRising, Eclipse, and No Worries.
Also on Aug. 7-8, the Street Masters car club will host its 31st annual Dam Run, with activities in Pierre and Fort Pierre. The Street Masters already have on their activity lineup a Gearhead Meet & Greet at the Expo Center, Fastest Coaster Gravity Drags, a Capital Complex Show n’ Shine at the Expo Center, Poker Run and more.
To commemorate this inaugural event, the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce is selling merchandise designed by local artist, Nancy Gordon. Adult and youth t-shirts, unisex tank tops, blankets, tumbler mugs and personalized towels are available for purchase on the website PierreArea.ShopWhereILive.com. Purchase items before July 29, and pick them up from a hosting location during ‘Road to the River’ Fort Pierre Summer Nights on Aug. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or Crazy Days on Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For an additional charge, purchases can be shipped directly to the recipient of your choice.
