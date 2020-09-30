This year the Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club put a special focus on supporting organizations adversely impacted by the pandemic.

These include the Pierre Concert Series, the Capital City Campus $40 credit/hour; Central Board of Realtors dog park (benches & tables); Verendrye Museum (security cameras & internet connection); Run with the Govs fundraiser for the Trail of Governors; South Dakota Discovery Center Treehouse project; and Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area.

The Pierre Concert Series annually brings a four- or five-concert season to the Pierre area community, of high-quality musical entertainment ranging from classical to pop to folk, jazz, and country. The Pierre Concert Series is all-volunteer, with support coming almost exclusively from series memberships and concert sponsorships. Due to pandemic precautions, the entire fall season has been canceled this year, with the Spring 2021 concerts still to be determined.

The grant of $1,100 from the Rotary Club will help the organization sustain ongoing expenses, and will specifically support bringing musical education workshops into area schools when the workshops can resume.

Tags

Load comments