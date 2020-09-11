Rotary working for new Discovery Center treehouse

Members of the Pierre / Fort Pierre Rotary Club hosted a fundraising meal on August 20 for the Discovery Center’s Treehouse Project.
More than $1,000 was raised at the meal. This brings the total raised by Rotary for the treehouse project to over $20,000.
“Last year the Pierre / Fort Pierre Rotary Club selected the Discovery Center Treehouse as their next major project,” said Connie Halverson, Rotary member. “The project, which centers on environment education, will rebuild the beloved Treehouse exhibit at the S.D. Discovery Center into an even more immersive and interactive experience for kids.”
About 125 meals were served at the fundraiser. Approximately 30 Rotarians contributed by prepping food, baking desserts and serving the meals. This event was an outdoor meal in Fort Pierre. The menu — planned and prepared by “really good chef” Brian Hemmelman, project leader on the Rotary fundraising meals project— included pork carnitas, grilled vegetables and varied desserts.
“The Club will continue to hold events to support this project for the Discovery Center. The Club also helps raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area,” said Halverson. “Rotary meets every Monday at noon at the Ramkota. Guests are welcome.” To learn more about the Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club visit its Facebook page.
“The treehouse is part of a multi-exhibit project,” said Anne Lewis, special projects director S.D. Discovery Center. “It will be two floors of interconnecting exhibits. There will be a crawl-through for kids to learn about soil, then take stairs up to the all new treehouse.”
According to Lewis, the project is tentatively to be completed sometime in the beginning of next year. The Rotary will be covering the designing and building of the treehouse on the second floor of the Center. The entirety of the final blueprints depends on the amount of funds raised by the Rotary and what it wants to do with treehouse activities. The project is really in two parts: the actual construction of the treehouse, and then the hands-on activities inside of it.
“Our guests really love that old treehouse,” said Lewis. “Plans are to take out the old and put in the new. The new one will be as fun and interesting as the old. We expect to exceed it.”
The Rotary tries, in normal years, to hold similar type meal fundraisers about twice a year, some with a Mardi Gras theme. Halverson said that one Rotary member has agreed to match up to $25,000 toward the Treehouse Project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.