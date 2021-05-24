Kendra Rounds, a sophomore at T.F. Riggs High School, is the winner of the local Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest hosted by Pierre VFW 2038. Her watercolor painting depicting her patriotism for veterans has earned her $100, a certificate and entry into the state level competition versus nine-through-12 grade entries from across South Dakota.
Rounds’ artwork is currently in transit for state judging. The state winner goes on to represent South Dakota in the national competition, competing for national awards totaling $31,500.
Each year, more than 4,000 high school students from across the country participate in the VFW Auxiliary’s art contest, which recognizes up-and-coming artists and encourages patriotism in youth.
“Kendra’s dedication to her artwork has not been overlooked in my Intro to Art class this Spring,” art instructor Jill Kokesh said. “Her watercolor painting techniques are advanced and hane storytelling abilities that stand out from the rest. Each semester, I include a project lesson plan that focuses on creating an art piece that depicts patriotism and honors our Veterans. I focus on the history of our local veterans and introduce the students to the story of John C. Waldron. All art works created by students must meet the specific guidelines of the YACPAC. If the artworks do not meet the guidelines they are not submitted to the local competition.”
Freshman Sapphire Wyatt, Alex Zachneier and Emalee Larson from T.F. Riggs also submitted artwork to the YACPAC. Surrounding schools in central S.D. also submitted artworks to the local Pierre VFW Auxiliary.
