The role of microbes in human health has been widely publicized in the last few years, from “fecal transplantation” to resolve symptoms of Clostridium difficile infection to implications in obesity and diabetes.
The microbes inhabiting a specific area of the body are referred to as a “microbiome.” For example, the microbes inhabiting the gastrointestinal tract are collectively known as the gastrointestinal tract microbiome.
In humans, microbes begin to inhabit the infant gastrointestinal tract at or near birth. There is evidence that the microbes that initially inhabit the gastrointestinal tract differ depending on birth type – natural or caesarian.
The gastrointestinal tract microbiome of infants born naturally has microbes originating from the mother during the birthing process, while the microbiome of infants born via caesarian has microbes from other sources such as the hospital environment. These microbial differences may still be evident in the adult gastrointestinal tract microbiome and be associated with long-term health.
Similar to humans, the calf rumen microbiome is likely established at or near birth, with major maternal and environmental influences.
Given what is known in humans, is it possible to alter the rumen microbiome at birth and realize long-term changes in livestock performance? There have been many attempts to alter the rumen microbiome in hopes of improving performance, but with little success. While it is certainly possible to change the microbial makeup of the rumen microbiome, it is difficult to maintain these changes in the mature animal – the microbiome tends to revert back to its “normal” state fairly quickly.
However, it may be possible to alter the rumen microbiome in a more permanent fashion by influencing the microbial establishment at or near birth versus later in life. This is a promising idea to animal scientists striving to make improvements in a variety of traits, including feed efficiency.
Feed efficiency is a trait of particular interest because of its economic importance and relative difficulty in measuring and predicting. Feed is a major expense for livestock producers, accounting for 60-65 percent of total production costs for beef producers alone.
Improving feed efficiency could have the benefit of reducing feed inputs while maintaining production levels. Because microbes convert feedstuffs into useable energy for the host animal, the rumen microbiome likely plays an important role in feed efficiency. Research has demonstrated rumen microbial differences associated with variation in feed efficiency in growing and adult animals.
Is it possible to influence the establishment of the rumen microbiome in the newborn calf so that it has a greater number of favorable microbes for feed efficiency later in life?
While promising, researchers have a lot of work ahead of them to get to this point.
The rumen microbiome is very complex, with at least 1,000,000,000,000,000 microbes in each cow’s rumen. These microbes interact both with the host and among themselves – and the identity and function of many of these microbes remain unknown.
It is difficult to know which microbes directly influence a trait like feed efficiency, let alone which ones have an indirect influence. Fortunately, there have been astounding improvements in technology that have led to more accurate and rapid ways to identify and characterize rumen microbes.
This work may lead to new strategies using the rumen microbes to improve traits like feed efficiency, including seeding the rumen at birth with favorable microbes, using dietary supplements to promote the growth of select microbes early in life, and identifying feed efficient stock using microbial profiles instead of costly and lengthy feed intake tests.
So while the rumen microbes are indeed tiny, they are collectively mighty and have great potential to take ruminant livestock health and performance to the next level.
Kristi Cammack is an associate professor at the South Dakota State University Extension.
