Tanya Mammenga, owner of Rustic River Boutique and Day Spa in Pierre, talks to customer Becki Potrzeba about what to expect from the new float spa. Potrzeba was the first to use the new spa during a Saturday open house.
Tanya Mammenga, owner of Rustic River Boutique and Day Spa in Pierre, talks to customer Becki Potrzeba about what to expect from the new float spa. Potrzeba was the first to use the new spa during a Saturday open house.
What started out as a part-time gig for Tanya Mammenga has grown into a full-time job plus.
In November 2019, Mammenga opened Rustic River at 840 N. Garfield Ave. in Pierre. Sixteen months later, she added a boutique. Mammenga then purchased the neighboring Fearless and Wonderfully Made Yoga and Wellness Center from Jen Rancour, who moved to Florida.
Open since August, the spa includes tanning, hydromassages, infrared sauna, an oxygen bar and the boutique. A gym is now located in the space formerly occupied by the boutique.
On Saturday, Mammenga greeted some 200 visitors during an open house, where she introduced her newest addition — a float spa. The 6.5-foot long, 5-foot tall “egg-shaped” spa is the first of its kind in Pierre. Sioux Falls, Mitchell and Rapid City also have float spas.
Customers filled every $55, one-hour time slot on Saturday and 75 percent of the time slots are booked for this week, Mammenga said.
The spa includes a 10-inch deep Epsom salt solution, which allows users to float effortlessly.
The benefits of the spa include pain relief, faster recovery from injuries and injury prevention, decrease in inflammation and anxiety, improvements to circulation and sleep, reduction in blood pressure and heart rate, relaxation, increased concentration and productivity, and detoxification of the body.
A drug and alcohol counselor for 16 years with South Dakota Urban Indian Health, Mammenga started looking into the float spa six years ago.
“When (Rancour) announced she was selling, we found that the services would go really well (with the float spa),” she said. “It just really meshed well together.”
The 49-year-old used float spas in the past for relaxation.
“It’s almost like you’re playing in a pool of Jello,” she said. “I couldn’t even move my thumb. It completely changes your brain pathways, telling you ‘no you’re here to relax.’”
Pierre’s Becki Potrzeba was the first person to try the float spa.
“It was my pleasure to celebrate a new service the community has been waiting for,” Potrzeba said afterwards.
A State Farm agent, she found it to be the “ultimate relaxation situation.”
“While in the pod, I felt like I was floating on air rather than water,” the 51-year-old said. “The temperature was perfect and the lights and music were an added benefit. I could feel my muscles relaxing.”
Mammenga’s husband, Dave, and grandson, Cas, in addition to three part-time employees work at Rustic River.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Do you have an athlete in mind that contributes to the team or sport, holds sportsmanship and team spirit, has epic playmaker moments and/or in general makes the the sports fun? If yes, please make your nominations for our edition of Athlete Spotlight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.