Members of the South Dakota Arts Council, the advisory board of the Office of Arts, will meet remotely via online/call-in format Friday, June 26, for the council’s annual summer meeting.
The council will review policy recommendations and emergency assistance grant awards.
According to Rebecca Cruse, deputy director the Arts Council, the meeting starts at 10 a.m. CDT. An agenda will be posted 72 hours prior to the meeting at https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=7. The public is invited to listen in. For instructions, follow the link provided.
For more information, leave a message at the SDAC office, 605-773-3301 or e-mail sdac@state.sd.us.
Constituents can also give public comment, by submitting in writing which will be read during the meeting, speaking live via phone, or by joining the meeting online. To give live comments, contact the office via email or phone to make arrangements with the staff.
An office of the S.D. Department of Tourism, the S.D. Arts Council’s mission is to provide grants and services to artists, arts organizations and schools across the state, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the S.D. Legislature. The Department of Tourism, led by Secretary James Hage, is comprised of Tourism and the S.D. Arts Council.
