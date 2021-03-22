The South Dakota Attorney General Office has announced that the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has certified that S.D.’s regular Concealed Carry Permit qualifies as an alternative to a background check conducted by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).
The ATF had already declared that S.D. Gold Card Concealed Carry Permit and Enhanced Concealed Carry Permit, issued since 2017, qualify for a NICS exemption. Following a request from the S.D. Attorney General office, the regular Concealed Carry Permit (issued on or after July 1, 2018) now qualifies as well.
“This is a big step forward in protecting the Second Amendment rights of South Dakotans,”
said Jason Ravnsborg, S.D. Attorney General. “This clarification of the law will allow lawful firearms purchases without redundant and burdensome regulations on legal gun owners.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Then it must be store policy to do the check because both Scheel's in Sioux Falls and Dakota Mart in Pierre do background checks even with The Enhanced Concealed Carry permit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.