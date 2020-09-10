The Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome its approximately 500 members from across the state September 25-26, as they celebrate their 106th annual State Conference at the Fort Pierre’s AmericInn conference center.
As well as its general business meeting, the conference will include a special presentation about women’s suffrage by Nina Akin, regent of the Firesteel Chapter of the Mitchell area. South Dakota’s two DAR Good Citizen essay contest winners will also be recognized. An ongoing fundraiser is supporting the Operation Black Hills Cabin in Custer.
According to Gena Parkhurst, regent Black Hills Chapter and recording secretary South Dakota Society DAR, the South Dakota State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (SDSDAR) currently has 10 chapters and approximately 500 members. The South Dakota Society DAR website is http://sdsdar.org/. The national website is www.DAR.org.
The Pierre area chapter is the Spirit of the Prairie Chapter. “We are a small, but mighty chapter whose members enjoy supporting our community by feeding the needy through a community banquet, participating in blood drives, and at Christmas at the Capitol,” states their website http://spiritoftheprairie.sdsdar.org/. With initial work beginning in April 2006, the Spirit of the Prairie Chapter was chartered in July 2009 with 15 members. The new chapter hosted the S.D. DAR Board of Management meeting in July 2010. In 2014, the Pierre area chapter hosted the 100th annual State Conference in Pierre. The current chapter officers are Betsy Pollock - regent, Lori Sears - vice regent, Connie Grittner - treasurer, Kathleen Apian - register, Virginia Hanson - historian.
The Spirit of the Prairie Chapter’s 2019-2020 winners of the Good Citizens annual essay contest were Phillip Adam, T.F. Riggs High School; Beth Nagel, Gettysburg High School; Veronica Knippling, Highmore-Harrold High School; Angela Guthmiller, Sully Buttes High School; Bergen Marshall, Timber Lake High School; and James Muirhead, Lyman High School.
“The DAR Spirit of the Prairie Chapter has a busy September,” said regent Betsy Pollock. U.S. Constitution Week is Sept 17-23. Explaining the Constitution and the origins of Constitution Week is “very much a DAR thing.”
Pollock said an example of a ‘daily minute’ snippet of history presented daily during Constitution Week would be, ”The Constitution was written before political parties were a player in American politics. When John Adams was chosen for President in the 1796 election, the second-place candidate, Thomas Jefferson, became Vice President — but Adams was a Federalist and Jefferson was a Democratic-Republican. The result was the 12th Amendment, approved in Congress on December 9, 1803, and ratified on June 15, 1804 (189 days), in time for the new process to be in place for the 1804 election. With the 12th, Electors are directed to vote for a President and for a Vice President rather than for two choices for President.”
The service-oriented National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. It has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters.
