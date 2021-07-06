S.D. Farmers Union 2021 Camp speaker teaches teens about handling stress 2

The 2021 South Dakota Farmers Union State Leadership Camp brought youth together from across the state to learn about cooperatives and develop leadership and life skills.

 Toby Kane

During this year’s South Dakota Farmers Union State Camp, Dr. Thomas Flamboe, mental strength conditioning coach from Black Hills State University, presented on healthy stress and how you can put it to work for you instead of against you. “No Frettin’ the Stressing” was his message.

Flamboe acknowledges the stressors of this past year multiplied by the stress of simply being a student and teenager. He cites social stress, academic stress, world events and significant life changes.

“Students are under a large amount of stress and so many are perfectionists, and if things don’t go perfectly, they can kind of collapse,” Flamboe said. “I like to get some good discussion going and challenge their ‘giving up’ ideas by giving them healthier ones.”

Flamboe discussed coping techniques like breathing, meditation, exercise, art and music. While the topic may seem a heavy one, Flamboe kept the presentation upbeat, fun and informative.

“In many cases, when people are stressed, they feel helpless and have a ‘there’s nothing I can do’ feeling. They end up spending $10 on a 10-cent problem,” Flamboe said. ”It’s really about how you talk to yourself and lessen the effects of stress.”

