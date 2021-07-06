During this year’s South Dakota Farmers Union State Camp, Dr. Thomas Flamboe, mental strength conditioning coach from Black Hills State University, presented on healthy stress and how you can put it to work for you instead of against you. “No Frettin’ the Stressing” was his message.
Flamboe acknowledges the stressors of this past year multiplied by the stress of simply being a student and teenager. He cites social stress, academic stress, world events and significant life changes.
“Students are under a large amount of stress and so many are perfectionists, and if things don’t go perfectly, they can kind of collapse,” Flamboe said. “I like to get some good discussion going and challenge their ‘giving up’ ideas by giving them healthier ones.”
Flamboe discussed coping techniques like breathing, meditation, exercise, art and music. While the topic may seem a heavy one, Flamboe kept the presentation upbeat, fun and informative.
“In many cases, when people are stressed, they feel helpless and have a ‘there’s nothing I can do’ feeling. They end up spending $10 on a 10-cent problem,” Flamboe said. ”It’s really about how you talk to yourself and lessen the effects of stress.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.