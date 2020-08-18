S.D. grandson Eli Mosley comes home to perform at Pierre’s Longbranch

Country Western music artist Eli Mosley will be performing at the Longbranch Restaurant and Lounge in Pierre, Saturday, September 26, starting at 10 p.m.
The family of Mosley’s great grandmother crossed the plains in a covered wagon in 1903 when she was three years old. They settled in Reed, Butte County, S.D., named after the family - Reed. Her father ran the general store and post office, and was a real estate broker. She married P. Hicks Cadle, who owned and operated several newspapers in Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis. Eli Mosley’s grandmother was born in Sturgis. P. Hicks Cadle eventually owned a large seasoning company, producing and selling throughout the West and Midwest, and he eventually became a director of Rotary International.
Moseley performs a high octane concert, bringing to the stage high energy, excitement and interaction with the audience. After successful shows throughout the nation, Eli Mosley brings his show to the Longbranch, at 351 S. Pierre Street in Pierre.
In preparing to be a country music artist, Mosley graduated from Southeastern University with degrees in music and business. He has released three Nashville recorded and produced albums. Since 2014, his band has toured extensively. The band includes five other musicians (electric guitar, bass guitar, drums, steel guitar and acoustic guitars).
Some of his most recent songs include “Brand New Man,” “Come Along With Me,” “Our Song,” “Saint Augustine,” “Soldier's Wife,” “He Listens to Country,” “I’ve Got a Ring,” “Come Along With Me,” “Naturally,” “Stay,” “Shades,” “Oh No,” and “Better Run.”
Mosley has opened for Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, Joe Nichols, Tyler Farr, Jana Kramer, Parmalee, Jake Owen, Maren Morris and others. Mosley performed for the third year at the prestigious BMI Island Hopper Songwriters Festival. He has won the 2019 SFCM awards for Favorite Local Band - Male Lead Singer, Favorite Song by a Local Artist (“Our Song”) and Dream Chaser Award (national touring artist).
