This week will have a couple warmer days and also some cooler temperatures. Remember to bring plenty of water, sunscreen, and bug spray while out on the river in Central South Dakota.
Boat ramps and fish cleaning stations are still staying busy, so plan ahead for that.
S.D. Game, Fish and Parks has a new tool available to help anglers stay up-to-date on the latest fish stockings. Visit https://gfp.sd.gov/fish/ and click on “Weekly Fish Stockings” on the left-hand side of the page. This will show the weekly stocking summary across the state.
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the cooler weather should help the bite to pick up but it’s still a little slow. Anglers are using 2-3 oz. bouncers with spinners and crawlers. Depths are anywhere from 30-50 feet of water with most anglers sticking right around Town.
At Akaska, the fishing is picking up a bit with the cooler temperatures. Limits are out there but anglers have to work for them. The fish are still deeper. Depths are around 35-40 feet of water with most anglers pulling plugs. Lots of smallmouth and catfish are being caught.
At Gettysburg the fishing is a little better but still slow. Really looking forward to seeing how the cooler temperatures help the bite. Anglers are fishing in 35-40 feet of water and using Lindy rigs or spinners with crawlers. Catfish and smallmouth are biting for those who want some variety.
Around Spring Creek / Cow Creek the fishing is good. Anglers are fishing in 25-45 feet of water. The presentation of choice is bouncers with spinners and crawlers.
Salmon are biting on the lower end of Oahe. Anglers are using mostly spoons and squid. Depths appear to be 75 feet and deeper. Also, a friendly reminder to please toss those salmon heads in the trash as they plug the grinders.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre / Fort Pierre the fishing is okay and limits have to be earned. Cooler weather should help the bite to pick up. Anglers are fishing in 25-35 feet of water and using bouncers with crawlers or leeches.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain the fishing is still slow. Anglers are using bouncers with spinner and crawlers, and fishing in 25-35 feet of water.
On Francis Case in the Platte area, the fishing is slower and there is a lot of bait in the system. Depths range from 25-40 feet of water. Anglers are primarily using spinners and crawlers with bouncers.
In the Lake Andes, Wagner, Pickstown areas the fishing has picked up a bit. Many anglers are using crawlers and some are pulling plugs. Depths are around 20-28 feet of water. Lots of fish are being caught with lots of sorting necessary. Perch, catfish, and smallmouth are also biting. Below the dam, the fishing is good during the faster water releases, as is typical.
At Yankton fishing is decent. Anglers are fishing around 25-30 feet of water. Many anglers are pulling crankbaits or using jigs and crawlers. Lots of different species are being caught.
For more information and up-to-the-minute reports on fishing Lake Oahe, call Kemnitz MoRest Motel in Mobridge at 605-845-3668. Call Akaska Bait Shop in Akaska at 605-649-7847. Call Bob’s Resort at 605-765-2500 or South Whitlock Resort at 605-765-9762 in Gettysburg. On Oahe and Sharpe call Hutch’s Guide Service at 605-220-2844. On Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case, contact South Dakota Walleye Charters at 605-366-1875. On Lake Francis Case, call Platte Creek Lodge at 605-941-1679 or Circle H Motel at 605-487-7652.
