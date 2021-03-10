The South Dakota Department of Health (DoH) has announced it has passed the one million marker of COVID-19 tests administered, reporting 1,002,366 total tests performed statewide.
This number reflects 429,839 unique persons tested, or approximately 48.5% of the state’s population. The DoH is using this to highlight the importance of continued testing in the fight against COVID-19.
“As we hit the one-year anniversary of COVID in our state, testing remains more important than ever,” said Daniel Bucheli, communications director for the DoH. “Between testing and our vaccination efforts, South Dakota is working its way through this pandemic. We encourage all residents to order a free COVID-19 at-home test kit.”
Since December, DoH in partnership with Vault Health, Inc., has offered free and convenient at-home COVID-19 testing kits to all S.D. residents. The saliva-based test can be requested by visiting the departments website at https://learn.vaulthealth.com/southdakota/ The test is geared towards people who’ve had close contact with confirmed positive cases. No symptoms or medical insurance are required.
