South Dakota’s six public universities and two special schools are planning for a return to more normal operations this fall, according to a release from the Board of Regents.
“Our goal is to return campus life this fall to a setting that looks much like it was before the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian L. Maher, executive director and CEO for the South Dakota Board of Regents, which governs the universities and schools. “With vaccines available now in higher education and kindergarten through 12th grade settings, we can all look forward to more normal operations ahead.”
Maher said South Dakota’s success in vaccine distribution, as well as local efforts to manage and keep positive infection rates low, will guide the universities’ and schools’ planning for the 2021 fall semester. Administrators will continue to monitor circumstances as the pandemic evolves, making the best decisions possible with information available to them.
“For a year now, faced with a public health challenge none of us expected, our faculty, staff, and students responded, adapted, and did what they must to keep our campuses safe,” Maher said. “We have been open and operating, adjusting as necessary, and guided by the desire to help students complete classes, finish degrees, and stay on track for graduation. Now we anticipate returning to some sense of normalcy in the weeks and months ahead.”
Fall semester planning is underway on all campuses. Changes and details will be announced.
