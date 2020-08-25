Owners of Honda or Acura vehicles should visit Honda’s airbag recall website at https://hondaairbaginfo.com, or call (888) 234-2138, to see if their vehicle is subject to a recall. Consumers may also check for open recalls by going to Safercar.gov. All safety recall repairs are FREE at authorized Honda dealers.
A multistate settlement has been made with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and Honda of America Mfg., Inc. over allegations Honda concealed defects in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain vehicles. The systems were first installed in Honda vehicles in the 2001 model year.
The settlement, worth more than $85 million, concludes a multistate investigation into Honda’s alleged failure to inform regulators and consumers that the airbags posed a significant risk of rupture, which could cause metal fragments to fly into the passenger compartments of many Honda and Acura vehicles. The ruptures have resulted in at least 14 deaths and over 200 injuries in the United States.
South Dakota was a leader of the multistate effort. The states alleged that Honda engineers suspected that ammonium nitrate, the propellant for the airbags, could burn aggressively and cause the inflator to burst.
Under the terms of the consent judgment, which will be filed with the Hughes County Circuit Court, Honda has agreed to pay the participating attorneys general a total of $85,151,210.15, of which South Dakota’s share is $2,011,282.41.
