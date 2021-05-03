S.D. Western Family and Consumer Sciences Show continues on

The 58th annual Western Family and Consumer Sciences Show is set for October 8-9, at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.
The show includes contests for 4-H members, youth and adults from around the region.
New and returning contestants are encouraged to attend. The state of residency is not a qualification factor, and pre-registration is not required. Participants may enter an unlimited number of contests under their age division. The contests are meat identification, family life photo, home living, place setting, fashion revue both sewn and purchased, public presentation, ingredient measuring, Family and Consumer Sciences judging, Produce Identification and judging and a Family and Consumer Sciences Skill-a Thon.
The 2021 show has some changes. Though new additions will be announced in the show book, which will come out later this year, the bread-baking contest and scrapbook competition are being discontinued.
Public viewing of the exhibits is available after judging. Following the Saturday contests will be an honoree tea, public fashion show and awards presentation at 3 p.m. in the Walter Taylor Building on the Northwest corner of the fairgrounds.
Formerly known as the Western Junior Home Economics Show, the Western Family and Consumer Sciences show started in 1962 as a companion event to the Western Junior Livestock Show. The first contests were Dairy Food Demonstration and Dress Revue. It has grown with the help of 4-H members, parents, Extension personnel and volunteers to be a two-day show. It attracts youth from around the region.
Organizers are volunteers who serve on the Board of Directors, meeting three or four times a year. Many of these volunteers have participated in the show as youth and still, today devote their time to show preparation and facilitation.
At this time, new directors and volunteers are needed to help with the events during the show. Some of the duties include registering or checking-in participants, tabulating scores, operating a copy machine and running errands. If interested in serving as a director or assisting the day of the show, email Board President Peggy Turbiville at turbi@vcn.com or call 307-283-1229.
