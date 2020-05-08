The long-standing Safety Town program with the city of Pierre is going virtual this year. Segments are already being recorded and edited for the first session, which starts June 1. Children can start registering May 18. The program has before always been in person, with about 30 kids attending. Now, being done remotely, it can include approximately 100 kids..
“Safety Town is an early childhood safety education program designed to introduce all types of safety conditions to children who are four and five years old,” said Mindy Cheap, superintendent of recreation. “This class is usually run over a 10-day period, but this year, with things the way they are, we are working on remote learning. Staff members are working with the police department, fire department, ambulance service, city dispatch service and the Pierre aquatic department to produce classes on safety subjects. We are coming towards the end of videoing and will begin the editing process.”
Since well before 2004, sessions have covered fire, poison, strangers, traffic, home, trains, cars, playground, animals and other safety issues The program existed under city recreation director Karen Keyser, and continues under superintendent of recreation Mindy Cheap. This year, because of social-distancing, the session cannot be done face-to-face with the kids.
“When someone registers, they will be provided a link to access the videos,” said Cheap. “The recreation department will also be providing bags with the craft projects that go along with each segment. (These include coloring and other projects.) Registration for the first session begins Monday, May 18. The first session begins June 1.
Safety Town is not unique to Pierre. It is a nationwide program that has been around for decades. The city of Pierre Recreation Department develops the local curriculum based on guidance provided by the national program. Safety Town is to help kids stay active and entertained in the summer months.
Pierre’s strong summer recreation program, during a normal season, would offer more than 30 programs. This year, the staff has had to adapt to work within the confines of the pandemic. The first session will offer all-virtual programs. These include:
- a local version of CHOPPED for kids –where kids will receive virtual guidance on how to make healthy food art snacks.
- a do-it-yourself class to teach kids how to create their own toys, instruments, and science projects.
- a Trail Trekkers virtually-led nature hike.
To review this year’s summer recreation options, visit the City’s Summer Rec page. A more robust explanation of this year’s recreational activities will be presented to the city commission during the commission meeting Tuesday, May 12.
Three experienced recreation personnel are, again, helping with the Safety Town program.
“This is my fifth year working for Mindy in the recreation department,” said Nikky Farnsworth. “This year for Safety Town we are doing remote learning for the kids.”
“It is my fifth year working for the recreation department,” said Emily Haberling. “This year I am helping with the remote programming. “It is going to be different, but hopefully enjoyable for the kids.” Haberling graduated from Safety Town back in 2004. “This will be a different Safety Town than I experienced when I was four, but I’m hoping our work will make it just as fun for this year’s graduating class.”
Paige Pollreisz, also a local Safety Town graduate circa 2006, said that she really enjoyed Safety Town as a child. “This is my third year working for summer recreation,” said Pollreisz. “Planning and executing remote learning has been new for all of us. I’m looking forward to helping provide the Safety Town program to preschoolers this summer.”
“We hope we are putting out a product that the public will find worthwhile,” said Cheap. “This is one of several remote learning classes we will do for the first session.”
Ian Paul, fire chief for the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, has been helping teach Safety Town for the past six years. “The Fire Department is delivering the same messages we do every year: we’re just delivering it via video rather than in person,” said Paul. “We talk to the kids about what to do during a fire, how to slow fire growth, as well as fire prevention.”
During the videorecording of the fire department’s session, the chief was helped out by Assistant Chief Paula Tronvold. They covered the 4- 5-year-old basics. “Don’t hide from a fire. Get out, out stay out. So, kids, if you hear a smoke alarm - ‘beep, beep, beep’ - don’t go back to sleep, instead ‘get out, get out, get out’,” said Paul.
