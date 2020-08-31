Sage grouse could be listed as endangered

The Prairie Hills Audubon and the Western Watersheds Project have petitioned the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Commission to list the greater sage grouse as ‘threatened.’ under the state’s Endangered Species law.
As justification, the groups cited the declining population of the sage grouse, ongoing threats, and a lack of mandatory conservation protections.
“The sage grouse is one of South Dakota’s most charismatic birds,” said Nancy Hilding of Prairie Hills Audubon Society in Black Hawk. “And it will be a black mark on our state if we allow it to be extirpated from S.D. We may have already lost the grouse in southwest South Dakota, and fear also losing it in northwest South Dakota.”
“The sage grouse is going extinct in South Dakota, and right now all we’re seeing is random acts of conservation,” said Erik Molvar, a wildlife biologist and executive director with Western Watersheds Project. “If the sage grouse doesn’t get measurable, enforceable standards to protect its habitats, it will continue its vanishing act on the Northern Plains.”
“Each year, state biologists count the number of male sage grouse that show up on leks, the traditional breeding and display sites, as an index of the overall grouse population. In 2020, the state counted 158 males, which translates to a total population of only 632 birds, according to the conservation groups,” said Molvar.
The GF&P Commission will initially review the petition during its Sept. 2-3 meeting. If the petition is forwarded into formal rule-making, a public hearing will be held some time in the future, perhaps in November. People may testify by Zoom/teleconference on Wednesday, Sept. 2 starting at 2 p.m. CT. Visit https://gfp.sd.gov/commission/information/. The instructions on how to attend the meeting by the Zoom/teleconference call are in the agenda: https://gfp.sd.gov/UserDocs/nav/Commission_Agenda_9.2020.pdf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.