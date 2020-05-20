“We are now able to allow one support person or visitor to accompany the patient to their appointment,” said Angie Bollweg, director Sanford Health Clinic in Pierre. “For the safety of all our patients, guests and staff, a cloth or surgical mask should be worn; by doing so, it is offering comfort by promoting safety.”
Already in effect, Sanford Health hospitals and clinics across South Dakota have changed their visitor restriction policy. One adult visitor is allowed with each patient at hospitals and clinics across the health system.
For hospitals, the one adult visitor per patient is welcome from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. All visitors will be screened according to current CDC guidelines, and are expected to wear a cloth or surgical mask at all times. This change in visitor policy does not apply to COVID-19 specific units.
Similarly, for clinic visits and outpatient appointments, one adult visitor is allowed with each patient. Also here, the visitor is expected to wear a surgical or cloth mask at all times.
“We’ve taken a strong stand against COVID-19 to keep our patients and employees safe during this pandemic,” said Allison Suttle, M.D., chief medical officer of Sanford Health. “Because we’ve done that, including masking employees in hospitals and clinics, we can now have each patient have a friend or family member by their side in their times of need.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.