A little girl with a curious mind for science and a big heart for animals is helping baby snapping turtles escape likely predators and instead have a chance at life on the river.
This is the fourth year that eight-year-old Ellie Jacobs has rescued clutches of turtle eggs that were laid in her parents’ flower garden in New London, Minn.
This year she had 42 eggs in her heated Styrofoam incubator, which was a birthday gift she asked for when she was five years old.
The eggs have started hatching and on a recent Monday, Ellie, her little sister Mari, and her best friend Claire Fries, released the first four hatchlings at the edge of the Middle Fork of the Crow River that’s in the Jacobs’ backyard.
“Good-bye little turtle,” said four-year-old Mari as she watched a mud-colored, silver-dollar-sized turtle swim away. “Go find your mommy.”
Finding eggs
Every year in June, the Jacobs’ watch snapping turtles climb the hill from the river and come into their yard, where they dig holes in a sandbox or by the hostas in flower beds and lay white, ping-pong ball-sized eggs that the turtle carefully and methodically covers in mud.
The mother turtle then goes back to the river and lets the eggs, and any hatchlings, to fend for themselves.
When they first saw egg shells scattered around the ground, they thought the turtles had hatched, but soon realized the nests had been ravaged by skunks and raccoons, which are common predators of turtle eggs.
Ellie is the family’s “science girl” who devours nonfiction books about rocks, fossils, space, water, animals and all things science-related, said her mom, Traci Jacobs. Ellie also has a tender heart for animals, so when she realized the turtle eggs were being eaten she started a mission to save them.
Careful excavation
With a circle of packed-down mud, it’s fairly easy to spot a snapping turtle nest. The Jacobs family had tried putting protective barriers around the nests in their yard, but predators still found them.
According to information from the Minnesota Zoo, snapping turtles can lay 25 to 50 eggs in a nest and that 60 to 100% of those eggs may be eaten by other animals.
After doing some research on turtles, and getting her birthday wish for an incubator, Ellie began digging up nests and hatching the eggs. Using a spoon to carefully remove the dirt, Ellie uses a marker to make an X on the top of each egg and removes the egg while making sure the X is always on top. Because the turtle grows on top of the yolk that provides its nourishment, turning an egg could kill the baby.
Incubation
The eggs are placed in small containers filled with a combination of peat and sphagnum moss and vermiculite, and the containers go into the incubator.
The temperature of the eggs apparently determines the sex of a turtle. According to information from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Eggs maintained at 68 degrees produce only female turtles while those incubated at 73 to 75 degrees produce only males. A temperature of 70 to 72 produces both male and female turtles.
It can take a couple months for the turtles to emerge from their leathery shells.
Hatching
At the Jacobs’ home the incubator has turtle eggs in different stages of hatching. Using a special “egg tooth” to break through the shell, some turtles have their noses sticking out and some turtles are halfway out of the shell in a process that can take a couple days. Some of the eggs show no action, but it could take two weeks for all 42 eggs to finally hatch. Some eggs might not be viable.
Once a turtle is out of its shell, Ellie places it in a container with wet paper towels that serves as a nursery where it gains strength and its “belly button” where the yolk sac was attached closes. After a couple days she moves the hatchlings to a different container with water, rocks and food, including shrimp. When they are able to walk and swim it’s time to release them back into their natural habitat.
Letting go
The first time Ellie hatched turtles it was pretty hard for her to release them. She names every one.
“This one is named Taylor,” said Ellie, showing me the new hatchling in her hand. She pointed to it’s stubby tail where there should’ve been a nice long one. So perhaps the name is spelled “Tailer.” There’s another named Spark and one named Snap and one with unique markings on its shell called Diamond. There’s no mistaking which one is which in Ellie’s eyes. “Each turtle has a little bit of differences,” she said.
Although snapping turtles can bite people, Ellie said they won’t harm you if you just leave them alone.
“You don’t really have to be afraid of them as long as you keep a distance,” she said. “You don’t really have to be afraid of babies, because when they’re young they don’t have strong enough jaws to bite.”
Adult snapping turtles, which can live to be 30 years old and weigh 45 pounds, usually stay in the water but are known to travel across land – and roads – during the mating and egg-laying season.
Ellie said she wants drivers to “try a little bit harder not to hit them” when they’re on the road. Instead, she suggests getting a long stick to give them a gentle nudge to move out of harm's way.
At first she cried at the thought of letting the turtles go, so Traci Jacobs wrote a letter to Kratts Wild, a popular PBS show about animals that has a motto of “Living free and in the wild.” Ellie is a big fan of the show. She received an email from the show’s staff that did the trick. “You are a true creature adventurer!” said the note. “You have given the baby turtles an amazing start to their lives. It’s awesome that you’ve been releasing them, so they too can have amazing creature adventures! It’s important to remember 'living free and in the wild.'" They also encouraged Ellie to “keep on creature adventuring.”
Life in the river
Ellie knows that the river is the best place for the baby turtles to grow as she eagerly carries a container with four babies to the rivers. Squatting low with their knees touching their cheeks on the muddy edge of the river where the shoreline turns to water, the three little girls place the turtles on the swampy ground. In a matter of minutes they swim to the bottom and skim along the bottom of the sandy river. There are no tears, just excited squeals as the girls watch the turtles swim away.
More facts from the Minnesota Zoo about snapping turtles:
- The common snapping turtle is the largest species of turtles in Minnesota.
- The shell, called a carapace, can be 8 to 14 inches across
- Because of concerns of possible over-trapping the snapping turtle was listed as a “species of special concern” in Minnesota in 1984.
- After new trapping rules were implemented to prevent further decline of snapping turtles in the state, it was removed from the list in 2013.
