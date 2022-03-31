Missouri Shores Executive Director Sarah Reinhart with Stanley County Student Council members Carlee Brady, Keira Briggs, Edward Duffy, Mattie Duffy, Kori Endres, Haden Ford, Cadence Hand, Timber Hanson, Kenzi Herren, Morgan Hoffman, Case Kolda, Coy Ludemann, Ryland Magee, Tessa Rasmussen, Hayden Roggow, Tatum Scott, Bailey Siedschlaw, Jordyn Sosa, Taylee Stroup, Daysen Titze, JoRayah Walker and Abby Wyly.
The Stanley County Student Council donated more than 270 items to the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center thanks to their collection drive efforts. The council's drive ran from January through March and included items students, staff and community members donated.
Missouri Shores Executive Director Sarah Reinhart accepted the donations on March 24.
"They gave us a lot of great items, and we didn't get a chance to count everything out, but that's going to help dozens of families," Reinhart said. "There was a ton of shampoos in there, new kitchen utensils for families to take when they move into their own home, so what they donated is going to help dozens of families at least."
She said the items are already making their way to the people who need them, and the center tends to go through them quickly. But she added that the donations free up funds that can go toward other resources without diverting to buy essential items.
"Anytime we get hygiene items or clothes and things like that, those are all things that save the shelter from having to purchase those things," Reinhart said.
She said the donations keep the center's funds available for emergency assistance like gas cards, bus tickets and other items to help keep clients safe.
"They do this every year, and it's amazing seeing those kids pull together and support our clients," Reinhart said.
