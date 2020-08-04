In week seven of the Right Turn’s Touching Hearts 50/50 fundraising raffle, Lis Scofield won the weekly $50 prize from the drawing on August 4, as well as a gift card from Cowboy Country Store.
Scofield then drew the Eight of Diamonds, not finding the grand prize winning Ace of Hearts. The fundraiser continues with a new drawing every week until the Ace is drawn. That person wins the ever-growing grand prize.
According to Nancy Schlichenmayer, executive director of the Right Turn, there are 45 cards remaining in the deck and the current take-home prize is $745. The prize post increases as more tickets are sold. Each week the raffle draws from a new set of tickets.
Tickets are available at Branding Iron Bistro, Lynn’s Dakotmart in Pierre and Fort Pierre, and Cowboy Country Stores in Fort Pierre.
