Pierre/Fort Pierre Scout Troop 27 convened Tuesday, August 25, at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater for their quarterly Court of Honor.
According to leader Mike Jacobson, a Court of Honor is an event held by each Scout Troop to celebrate the achievements and each scout. Recognized at this event were four rank advancements, 15 Merit Badges and two Special Awards.
Rylon Schaefbauer and Liam Giovanetti were master of ceremonies, and were assisted by Senior Patrol Leader Wyatt Faulstich.
“We have 36 Scouts in Troop 27. The Scouts range in age from 11 to 17,” said Jacobson. “Cub Scouts are five to 10 years of age.”
“On August 14, 19 Scouts and six adult leaders traveled to Smith Falls State park and camped overnight. The Troop cooked breakfast and broke camp the morning of August 15. The Scouts and adult leaders then participated in a five hour float on the Niobrara River,” said Jacobson.
On September 11, eight Scouts and five adult leaders will be camping at the Medicine Mountain Scout Camp. Then on Saturday, September 12, they will participate in the 2020 Mount Rushmore Pilgrimage. The Pilgrimage is a 10-mile hike through the National Forest, ending at the Mount Rushmore monument. The Mount Rushmore Pilgrimage has been a tradition of the Black Hill Council since 1938, when the only images that were completed were George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln. Even though Troop 27 is not part of the Black Hills Council they have participated in the hike for a number of years.
For recruitment information, contact Jacobson or Paul Giovanetti, or any Cub Scout Pack or Boy Scout Troop.
