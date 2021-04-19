The annual South Dakota 4-H Spring State Shoot competition will swamp Fort Pierre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with youth eight to 19 years old and their families.
“We have a little over 2,200 entries this time,” John Keimig said, South Dakota State University Extension youth safety field specialist, who is the head coordinator for the event. “With kids being able to compete in multiple things — categories — we will have about 1,500 different kids.”
With some of the events starting actually late Thursday, and the competition going to possibly after mid-day on Sunday, that brings a lot of families to the Fort Pierre and Pierre area for an extended period of time. And this is likely not busses of youth, but independent families.
“4H members do not attend as teams. The event consists of individuals from across the state who have qualified to compete,” Regina Bakley, 4-H Youth Program advisor, said.
And these numbers are down from the most recent previous years, with the Spring Shoot having been held in Fort Pierre for over 25 years. The event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID.
“It is very much COVID related,” Keimig said. “Normally we could have a building full of people and a constant flow of traffic coming in and going out. Now we are limiting each building to, say 120 people total at one time, with different people coming in only as the others go out. Normally I would love to have more people come and watch the kids, but this year with Covid we are discouraging spectators.”
In 2018, there were approximately 2,800 entries and their families. In 2019, there were approximately 2,780. This year, the families are also limited to only one parent per competitor while that kid is competing at the station. Archery is to be held in the Expo Center. The air pistol competition is at the Parkview Gymnasium. The air rifle competition is in the Elementary School Gym. The BB gun contests are at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. The 22 rifle and the 22 pistol competitions are at the police range and an outdoor facility.
“To compete, you must have competed in at least one of three previous matches,” Keimig said. “You have some extremely phenomenal shooters from the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas. And, you have some beyond-exceptional volunteers, such as Sean Kruger, Jonathan Hays and Tim Withers.”
State 4-H has approximately 750 volunteers state-wide. The Fort Pierre event will see about 40 4-H leaders coordinating the activities. Volunteers at each of the nine stations will have a chief officer who then reports to Keimig.
Unofficial results will be out toward the end of next week, listing the top five competitors in each category and age group. Beginners are youth 8-10 years of age. Juniors are 11-13. Seniors are 14-18. 4-H determines age for that year as of January 1, so in the Fort Pierre match there could be some 19 year olds. About a week after the unofficial results are out, the official results will be set. Organizers will present first, second, third, fourth and fifth place awards, as long as the individual shooters have earned a state-qualifying score.
The senior competitors who earn top honors in their category are eligible for national competitions at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska, on June 20-25. Teams of the top four kids in each category will represent South Dakota. They will be joined by already-qualified youth from the S.D. 4-H Fall State Shoot that was held in Mitchell. The Fall kids are the winners of the shotgun and muzzleloader shooting categories, which include Jessica Hays and Griffin Gates from this area. A special category at nationals, Hunting, has tests on animal identification, shotgun, 3D archery, .22-caliber rifle, maps and other trials.
The 4-H shooting sports website, https://extension.sdstate.edu/state-shooting-sports, shows record-makers from past years at State Matches. “South Dakota 4-H proudly recognizes the outstanding marksmanship of state record holders across all shooting disciplines. State records are recorded each year at the annual South Dakota 4-H Shooting Sports State Shoot.”
