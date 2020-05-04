SD Cattlemen’s Foundation donates $150,000 to Feeding South Dakota

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation has presented a check for $150,000 to Feeding South Dakota to help procure protein during these unprecedented times.
Of the 12.8 million pounds of food that Feeding South Dakota distributes on an annual basis, only about 10% of that is protein. The Foundation supports that high quality protein, like beef, plays an important role in overall health, including weight control, by increasing satiety and helping to build and maintain muscle mass.
Since hosting the first Prime Time Gala in June 2014, over $1,379,360 has been raised at the event. Funds have helped to purchase and distribute over 970,213 pounds of beef for those individuals and families throughout South Dakota. Annually, Feeding South Dakota provides 15.4 million meals across the state.
“The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation is committed to providing … beef; the most complete and nourishing protein on earth,” said Ryan Eichler, president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation.
“We are incredibly grateful and completely surprised to be receiving this donation at this moment. Feeding South Dakota finds itself amidst the largest historical crisis this organization has ever seen and yet we remain committed to our mission to feed a state in desperate need,” said Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota.
