SD Discovery Center expands memberships, curbside pickup, remote programming

The South Dakota Discovery Center is expanding its membership benefits to better serve the community.
Membership with the Center builds on its mission to provide inclusive hands-on scientific learning and training for children, adults and educators along with helping to financially support virtual science education for all age levels.
Throughout April, new and renewing members will get free pollinator seed packets to plant and share. These packets are crafted to create habitat and food sources for Midwestern pollinators like bees, butterflies and more. They are a perfect way to enjoy nature from home.
Annual memberships now include a 10% discount at the Discovery Center store. Orders can be made online at sd-discovery.org and picked up, curbside, at the SD Discovery Center, 805 W. Sioux Avenue in Pierre. Find Easter gift bag specials and do-it-yourself science kits that are perfect for home bound children of all ages.
“Our family loves our SD Discovery Center membership.” said Jasper Diegel, Pierre resident and center board member. “We love visiting not only the exhibits, but also enjoy the member-only Itty Bitty Einsteins classes on Saturday mornings.”
All classes are free to family members, such as Itty Bitty Einsteins where, this spring, curious youngsters, ages 3-5, can learn about butterflies. Itty Bitty Einsteins classes are currently taught remotely every first and third Saturday of the month. For more information about this and other classes, visit the Center’s website at sd-discovery.org.
Memberships can be purchased online at sd-discovery.org/join. Everyone is invited to join the SD Discovery Center for Citizen Science Month on Facebook every weekday in April at 10 a.m. for a science blast. Monday is “Science with Jan,” for prekindergarten through sixth grade; Tuesdays and Thursdays are “Be an Explorer,” for elementary-age students; and Wednesday and Fridays are “Family Citizen Science,” which requires parent participation and app based learning.
A free Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC) Passport is also part of the Center membership. Through ASTC, members have access to nearly 500 science centers and museums around the world. The passport includes reduced or free admission to the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, Omaha Children’s Museum, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Science Museum of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and the Museum of Science and Industry and the Adler Planetarium in Chicago and many, many more science and technology institutions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.