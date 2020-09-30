SDFU’s $2,500 graduate scholarship supports future of agriculture

To support the future of South Dakota’s family farmers and ranchers, Travelor’s Motor Club together with South Dakota Farmers Union Foundation, provides a $2,500 scholarship annually to a S.D. graduate student pursuing an agriculture degree.
In a release from Karla Hofhenke, SDFU executive director, Doug Sombke, president of SDFU, said, “Educating the next generation is something our organization supports and invests in. “It’s through research and education that our state’s family farmers and ranchers are able to make informed decisions that lead to increased yields, better livestock genetics, and help us in resource stewardship.”
Chris Nelson, 38, from Howard, was the 2019 recipient. An SDSU research assistant and father of two, Nelson said the $2,500 scholarship helped him and his family balance school expenses while supporting their young sons, Rhett and Liam. “Not having to figure out how to pay for school this semester is an enormous weight off my shoulders,” said Nelson who is pursuing a master of plant science degree with an emphasis in plant breeding.
Eligible graduate students include on-campus and distance education students who are pursuing any agriculture master's or doctoral program, agriculture teacher certification program or graduate certificate program. Apply by Dec. 15. Visit www.sdfufoundation.org or call Karla Hofhenke, SDFU executive director, at 605-352-6761 ext. 114.
