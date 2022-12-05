Artist Dale Lamphere is eager to share his more than 50 years of experience with central South Dakota students and encourage their efforts during the upcoming Capital Journal 2022 Fine Arts awards.
The South Dakota Artist Laureate was born in Wyoming but grew up on a ranch east of the Black Hills. Lamphere said becoming an artist wasn’t something he thought about while growing up, but he found ranching gave him the tools for success at an early age.
“I just enjoyed making things, creating things, and had quite a good imagination and a good skill set,” he said. “I think growing up on a ranch was excellent training ground because you’re always fixing something or responsible for some meaningful part of the day’s work.”
But it wasn’t until Lamphere took part in an overseas shipboard semester in 1967 while at the University of Wyoming that he found his path as an artist. He visited 18 countries during the semester at sea, finding significance in the different universities and museums near ports around the world.
“I could see how important it was that people had created items that recorded or reflected the character and values of their culture,” Lamphere said. “Traveling is really what inspired me.”
Art’s importance in society remained with Lamphere after he returned from his semester, which led to his lifelong career and passion for the arts.
Lamphere draws on his environment for inspiration, and he found South Dakota provides plenty when creating his works.
“The flora of the prairie, the mountains and the rolling landforms. I mean, it’s an immediate response,” Lamphere said. “It’s very familiar to me every day. And that’s really the source of my design sensibility and, you know, just a real inspiration in every respect. So, I think that a person’s immediate environment is a rich resource.”
He also found that South Dakota’s students could draw on this in their artistic endeavors, which he referred to as “blooming where you’re planted.”
“The idea of making use of, or more celebrating your immediate environment is really what all of the other artists throughout history have done,” Lamphere said.
He added his definition of art is broad, encompassing everything that’s part of the “creative edge of a society.”
“It’s just that creative edge that moves society forward,” Lamphere said. “So, I think it’s a really important activity for people to engage in, and I’m always trying to encourage young people to go into the arts because it’s a chance to be truly expressive.”
That’s one message Lamphere plans to pass along during the 7 p.m. Fine Arts awards on Dec. 20 at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Pierre.
Capital Journal Publisher Jeffrey Hartley said it was a lucky turn of events to secure Lamphere as this year’s keynote speaker. He said he reached out to the event’s presenting sponsor, Lee Real Estate, for ideas.
“Sometimes you’re just in the right place at the right time,” Hartley said. “And Ellen (Lee) personally knows Dale Lamphere and reached out to him, I think, while he was in Florence, Italy, and told him about the event. We were lucky enough that he said yes.”
Hartley said the Fine Arts awards provide a chance to shine a light on artistic achievements among the community’s students when attention typically focuses primarily on athletic or academic achievements.
Lamphere said talking to central South Dakota’s student artists from T.F. Riggs, Stanley, Lyman and Sully Buttes high schools is something he is looking forward to as both the state’s Artist Laureate and artist. And Lamphere noted he found a wonderful life in the arts.
“The most important thing, I think, is that if you have some real talent — in music, writing, visual arts, performing arts, whatever it might be — if you have some real talent in that, continue to develop in that direction and then believe in yourself,” Lamphere said. “Work hard towards it. I mean, everyone has doubts, and we all went through life like we’re sort of making it up. But that’s the nature of life. So, be bold.”
Doubts are something Lamphere is familiar with when it comes to his work. Despite having an impressive collection, including major solo exhibitions like “Arc of Dreams: The Journey” and “The Creation of Dignity,” among many others, Lamphere knows every creator’s harsh self-critiquing well.
“I have yet to do a piece that I thought was entirely successful,” he said with a laugh.
Lamphere couldn’t identify any single work he completed as his favorite.
“There have just been so many lessons that I’ve learned along the way and so many opportunities that I have had that it’s hard to pick it out, to separate them,” Lamphere said. “Every one of them required that I give my very best effort, and I feel like I’ve done that. So, even though I might have fallen short, I’m at least somewhat at peace about every project.”
He found his work and all creative activities take constant lifelong learning. Lamphere said he’s learned that some aspects of a work are absolutely critical to the piece while others are not, adding identifying the fundamental points keeps things flowing.
And Lamphere is still learning despite having more than 50 years under his belt and many works to his name.
“I’m 75 at this point and still learning, still studying my way through,” he said. “You never know all that you can.”
Lamphere found students beginning to explore art or refining it for a possible future career shouldn’t let missteps and doubts get in their way.
“There’s an old saying, in painting in particular, but it applies to everything, and that is that you’re going to make 10,000 mistakes, so get busy making them,” he said.
