Lens

Dale Lamphere working Lens. Lamphere found his passion for art after shipboard semester overseas in 1967.

 Dale Lamphere

Artist Dale Lamphere is eager to share his more than 50 years of experience with central South Dakota students and encourage their efforts during the upcoming Capital Journal 2022 Fine Arts awards.

The South Dakota Artist Laureate was born in Wyoming but grew up on a ranch east of the Black Hills. Lamphere said becoming an artist wasn’t something he thought about while growing up, but he found ranching gave him the tools for success at an early age.

Dale Lamphere

South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere is the keynote speaker during the Capital Journal 2022 Fine Arts awards on Dec. 20 at the Ramkota Hotel.
Digital Mercury

Dale Lamphere working on Digital Mercury.

Was the information in this article useful?


Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

Tags

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

Load comments