During its Fall 2019 commencement, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City graduated 149 students. Among those was Benjamin Deis, Pierre, with a mechanical engineering degree.
During SDSM&T’s Spring 2019 commencement, nearly 300 students graduated. Among those were Ryan Hinrichs, Blunt, with a degree in computer science; Grady Tibbs, Fort Pierre, with an industrial engineering and engineering management / technological innovation degree (Six Signa Greenbelt); Andrew Brown, Pierre, with a MS - civil & environmental engineering (accelerated) degree; and Cole Hoelscher, Pierre, with a mechanical engineering degree (Magna).
