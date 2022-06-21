The South Dakota State University launched the Center of Excellence for Bison Studies — Bison COE — in partnership with the National Bison Association and the National Buffalo Foundation in 2020. The Bison COE has received national and international attention from bison producers and bison enthusiasts alike.
A primary goal of the Bison COE is to facilitate research and outreach to advance the bison community. Part of that effort includes an annual competitive grants program, in which bison researchers and educators can submit proposals that address the various needs of the bison industry — from herd health and disease to conservation and ecological impacts.
During its inaugural year of the competitive grants program in 2021, the Bison COE provided funding to support eight projects submitted by various groups across the country. These wide-ranging projects have completed their first year and are expected to be completed in another year or two.
The projects are:
- Benchmarking live animal and carcass quality outcomes at slaughter to identify factors impacting bison carcass value — Colorado State University.
- A baseline inventory assessment of biological and cultural impacts of buffalo restoration in Indian country — InterTribal Buffalo Council.
- An integrated approach to assess parasite burden and anthelmintic treatment success in North American bison — Kansas State University.
- Bison on the move: How translocations affect bison production and disease prevalence across space, time, and organization — South Dakota State University.
- Characterization of bovine viral diarrhea virus (BVDV) in bison — South Dakota State University.
- Investigating the ruminal metagenome of grass-fed bison to uncover metabolic activities that impact the efficiency of forage utilization — South Dakota State University.
- Habitat use and avoidance in a large, patchy landscape by American plains bison: Implications for management and conservation of the species — University of Nebraska - Kearney.
- Comparison of ground nesting bee (Apoidea) abundance and diversity between bison wallows and adjacent prairie — USDA Agricultural Research Service.
The competitive grants program is now in its second year, and funding award announcements are expected shortly.
In addition to the grant-funded projects, the Bison COE has other externally sponsored efforts under its umbrella.
In particular, the Bison COE created a Mycoplasma Taskforce in response to recent Mycoplasma bovis concerns in bison. Mycoplasma bovis is a bacterial pathogen of cattle and bison but is generally more severe in bison, causing greater detriment to bison producers and managers.
Members of the task force include scientists, stewards, managers, veterinarians, and researchers. The task force is focused on advancing methods for early detection, expediting diagnosis and improving treatment and prevention strategies.
Kristi Cammack is the West River Research and Extension director. More information on the Bison COE can be found at sdstate.edu/bisoncoe or by contacting the Bison COE Director, Dr. Kristi Cammack, at kristi.cammack@sdstate.edu or 605-394-2236.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.