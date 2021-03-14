SDSU Extension Crop Hour concludes end of March

Crop producers and agribusiness professionals have been tuning in to South Dakota State University Extension’s Crop Hour series to hear the latest in agronomic production, from field crops and forages to water and weather.
The webinar series wraps up the last week of March with a focus on regulatory information and pesticide education.
Ali M. Nafchi, precision agriculture specialist, Cornell University Cooperative Extension, will lead the March 24 presentation “1/128th of an Acre Method, Sprayer Calibration.” For private applicator certification, Friday’s three-hour session is required, however attendees may be interested in other topics covered throughout the week. To get credit for the class, attendees must fill out a survey after the pesticide applicator training on March 26.
Regulatory Information and Pesticide Education Week is March 23–26 from 10 to 11 a.m. CST each day and will cover:
March 23: “Regulatory Updates,” Amanda Bachmann, SDSU Extension, South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) Representative; “Unusable Pesticide Collection and Container Recycling,” Amanda Bachmann, SDSU Extension and SDDA Representative
March 24: “PA – 1/128th of an Acre Method, Sprayer Calibration” Ali M. Nafchi, Cornell University Cooperative Extension
March 25: “South Dakota Industrial Hemp rules,” SDDA Representative
March 26: “Private Applicator Certification,” 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. CST (9 a.m. – Noon MST), must attend full three hours for it to count for PAT credit
There is no fee to attend, but participants need to register for the weekly webinars on the SDSU Extension Crops page. Confirmation Zoom links and reminders will be emailed to attendees.
Educational credits (CEU’s) will be available for Certified Crop Advisers for each session. For more information about the webinar series and to view the weekly topics and speakers, visit the Crops page on the SDSU Extension website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.