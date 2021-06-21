Nearly 90 percent of South Dakota is now in some level of drought. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, 56 percent of the state is in the Severe Drought and Extreme Drought classifications.
With daytime temperatures lingering around mid- to upper-90 degrees Fahrenheit for much of June and very few scattered rain showers, South Dakota State University Extension State Climatologist Laura Edwards said the dominating high pressure over the area the last two weeks made rain hard to come by.
“While portions of northwest S.D. were reassessed to take into account the recent heavy precipitation and improvements were made based upon the reanalysis of this data, the north-central, northeast and southeast had drought expand and intensify, with more moderate and severe drought being introduced,” Edwards said.
On June 28, SDSU Extension will continue its virtual educational program series, Drought Hour. From 11 a.m. to noon, participants are invited to join the online conversation and stay ahead of drought impacts with climate updates, business insights and the latest research-tested management tips for farms, ranches and properties of all sizes.
The June 28 Drought Hour webinar will cover:
“Summer Drought and Climate Update,” Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension
“Nitrate QuikTest for Standing Forages,” Jaelyn Quintana, SDSU Extension sheep field specialist
There is no fee to attend, but participants will need to register for the weekly webinars on the SDSU Extension Events page — extension.sdstate.edu/events. Confirmation Zoom links and reminders will be emailed to attendees.
In addition to the weekly webinar series, SDSU Extension has devoted an entire page on the Extension website to addressing drought concerns — extension.sdstate.edu/drought. To receive regular updates and the latest resources on drought conditions, South Dakotans are also encouraged to subscribe to Extension’s newsletters — extension.sdstate.edu/about/newsletters.
During the upcoming Drought Hour, SDSU Extension will share why producers should consider getting standing forages tested before being harvested for hay or grazing this growing season and how the Nitrate QuikTest for Standing Forages can assist.
