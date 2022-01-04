The South Dakota State University Extension is hosting a three-part webinar series geared towards anyone who helps a family elder or friend with routine tasks, from errands and chores to complex medical care.
Another three-part series will focus on creative writing, obituary writing and genealogy writing. All of these workshops are hosted online, but anyone with a phone capable of dialing long-distance telephone numbers can listen to the workshop.
All caregiver webinars will be held at noon CST —11 a.m. MT. Dates, topics and speakers for the Caregiver Learning Workshops occur at 11 a.m. MT on the following dates:
Jan. 27 — Susan E. Johnson-Drenth, Certified Elder Law Attorney, will present on Estate and Elder Law Planning.
Feb. 24 — Representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association, Parkinson’s Foundation and the North Dakota and South Dakota Department of Human Services will cover how these support organizations can help caregivers as they assist friends and loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other life-changing diagnoses.
March 24 — Heather Fuller, Associate Professor of Human Development and Family Science at North Dakota State University, will discuss planning considerations for adults who are aging without a spouse or family nearby.
Because each Caregiver Learning Workshop will be hosted via Zoom, organizations that serve older adults and family caregivers are being encouraged to host watch parties for the people they serve.
Contact your local library, community or senior center to see if they are hosting a watch party in your area. Any organization that would like to host a watch party can also reach out to Leacey Brown at 605-394-172 or Leacey.Brown@sdstate.edu.
Workshop
The Heirlooms: Creative Life Writing Workshops will be led by Molly Barari. For the workshop, please have access to a notebook and pen or a Word program on your computer. The workshops are on the following dates:
Jan. 25 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. MT, Creative Life Story Writing
Apr. 25 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MDT, Obituary Writing
Oct. 20 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. MDT, Genealogy Writing
Heirlooms: Creative Life Writing Workshops are made possible by the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
There is no cost to participate in any of these workshops. Please register by visiting the SDSU Extension events page. https://extension.sdstate.edu/events. If you need help registering or need directions to participate by phone, please contact Brown at 605-394-172 or Leacey.Brown@sdstate.edu.
Leacey E. Brown is a gerontology field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.