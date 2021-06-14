On June 17, South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension will kick off its annual statewide Small Grain Variety Tours in Ideal. Funded by South Dakota Wheat and the General Mills Foundation, the tour features Extension agronomists and researchers, who will be on hand at each South Dakota field location to discuss 2021 variety information.
“During these tours, we will mainly focus on variety selection, but will discuss other agronomic topics relevant to small grain production as well,” SDSU Extension Agronomist Jonathan Kleinjan said. “This is an excellent opportunity for South Dakota growers, crop consultants and agribusiness professionals to walk the fields with Extension experts and other research personnel to get the latest small grain variety information, as well as management recommendations.”
The 2021 Small Grain Variety Tour locations, dates and times are:
Ideal: June 17, 4 p.m. CST – Evening meal provided following tours.
Oats: A half-mile south of the 266th St. and 316th Ave. intersection.
Winter Wheat: (following oats around 5 p.m.) A half-mile south of the 266th St. and 317th Ave. intersection.
Wall: June 23, 4:30 p.m. MT– Evening meal provided following tours.
Oats, Spring and Winter Wheat: From Wall, 1.5 miles south on S.D. Highway 240, then a half-mile west on Sage Creek Road.
Dakota Lakes: June 24, 3 p.m. CST– In conjunction with annual field day.
Oats and Winter Wheat: Dakota Lakes Research Farm, 17 miles southeast of Pierre on S.D. Highway 34.
Hayes: June 29, 11 a.m. CST.
Winter Wheat: From Hayes, a half-mile west on S.D. Highway 14, 3 miles north on Hayes Road.
Agar: June 29, 5:30 p.m. CST – Evening meal provided following the tour.
Spring Wheat: From Agar, 9 miles north on U.S. Highway 83, 1 mile east on 167th St., and then a quarter-mile north on 308th Ave.
Selby: July 1, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. CST – Noon meal provided.
Winter Wheat (11 a.m.): From the junction of U.S. Highway 83 and U.S. Highway 12, then a half-mile east on U.S. Highway 12, plots are on the north side of the road.
Oats and Spring Wheat (1:30 p.m.): From Selby, a half-mile north on U.S. Highway 83, plots are on the east side of the road.
South Shore: July 8, 4:30 p.m. CST– In conjunction with annual field day.
Oats and Spring Wheat: Northeast Research Farm, 2.25 miles west of the Interstate 29 Exit 193 (South Shore exit).
Claire City: July 15, 4:30 p.m. CST– Evening meal provided following the tour.
Spring Wheat: From Claire City, 3.5 miles south on 455th Ave., then three-quarters of a mile east on 109th St.
There is no cost to attend. For more information, visit the SDSU Extension Events page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.