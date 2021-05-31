South Dakota State University Extension is hosting virtual farm stress workshops to promote mental health awareness. The series will wrap up during the National Suicide Prevention Week in September. Krista Ehlert, SDSU Extension range specialist, said producers or anyone with close ties to a rural community is invited to attend.
Ehlert and Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension livestock business management field specialist, officially kicked off the programming during SDSU Extension's Drought Hour on May 10, with their presentation, "Weathering the Storm in Agriculture: How to Cultivate a Productive Mindset." The webinar, which was recorded and can be viewed on SDSU Extension's YouTube channel, covered what stress is, techniques for managing stress and what to do in times of a mental health crisis.
"As producers work to maximize their income through increased production, higher prices through better marketing and improved grazing practices, they evaluate and look back on every decision they make," Gessner said. "Which, when done in a realm of adaptive management is informative; however, human nature kicks in and many times this 'look back' provides negative feedback that leads to self-doubt, thus increasing the stress a producer deals with."
"Ultimately, SDSU Extension hopes that this farm stress series continues to carry forward the conversation surrounding the importance of rural behavioral health and puts tools and resources in front of farmers, ranchers, their families and local communities," Ehlert said.
The farm stress webinar series continues at noon the first Tuesday of each month. The program topics are:
- June 1: "Intro to Mental Health First Aid," Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, SDSU Extension family resource management, and Olivia Amundson, SDSU Extension cow/calf.
- July 6: "Mindfulness," Amber Letcher, SDSU Extension 4-H youth development.
- Aug. 3: "Achieving Optimal Wellness," Hope Kleine, SDSU Extension health education and food safety.
- Sept. 7: "Suicide Prevention," Andrea Bjornestad, SDSU Extension mental health.
"Mental Health First Aid helps South Dakotans understand the signs, symptoms, possible risk factors and possible warning signs of mental health problems. Participants learn the Mental Health First Aid Action Plan and how it fits within the array of interventions available to address mental health problems," Ehlert said.
During the July 6 and Aug. 3 webinars, producers and their families learn what mindfulness and wellness are, how they connect to a general state of wellbeing, and the importance of both in cultivating a productive mindset to help themselves and their operations be resilient in the face of farm stress, Gessner said. "During the last webinar, participants will learn the warning signs of someone experiencing a mental health crisis, how to intervene, and where to go for help."
The North Central Farm and Ranch Assistance Center is a 12-state collaborative based at University of Illinois that works to expand access to and knowledge of mental health resources. The center’s website, FarmStress.org, provides resources and support by state and topic, including crisis numbers, telephone hotlines and training. The site is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. However, it can help those in agricultural communities connect with information to help themselves, their family members or co-workers.
"Self-doubt can start to creep in, leading to guilt and remorse about past decisions,” Bjornestad said. “All of these feelings can contribute to increased stress and pressure within the family. It is important that producers utilize effective coping strategies to be mentally resilient in the face of high stress. SDSU Extension offers these programs to initiate conversations on farm stress and self-care strategies to become more resilient."
There is no fee, but participants need to register for the monthly webinars on the SDSU Extension events page. Confirmation Zoom links and reminders will be emailed to attendees.
