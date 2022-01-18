SDSU Extension will offer in-person agronomy clinics this winter at four different locations across the state. Kicking off Jan. 28 in Aberdeen, each location will have content that is customized to growers and agribusiness professionals in that area.
“As growers across the state deal with high input prices and volatile markets, our experts have prepared regionally relevant information for this program that can help producers make more-informed decisions for the upcoming growing season,” said Alexander “Sandy” Smart, SDSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Senior Program Leader, said.
Each road show will begin at 10 a.m. local time and will conclude at 2 p.m. Lunch will be served at each location, and continuing education credits (CEUs) will be available for Certified Crop Advisers.
Winter Agronomy Road Show dates, locations, topics and speakers are as follows:
Jan. 28: Aberdeen
(AmericInn, 301 Centennial St. S.)
Weed Control for 2022 — Paul O. Johnson, SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator
2022 Spring Climate Outlook — Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist
What’s Behind a Fertilizer Rate? Dealing with High Prices — Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist and Jason Clark, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Soil Fertility Specialist
Crop Disease Management Update — Connie Strunk, SDSU Extension Plant Pathology Field Specialist
Profits? Realigning for Success — Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist
Feb. 4: Chamberlain
(AmericInn, 1981 E. King St.)
Welcome and SDSU Extension Updates
Crop Disease Management Update — Connie Strunk, SDSU Extension Plant Pathology Field Specialist
What’s Behind a Fertilizer Rate? Dealing with High Prices — Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist and Jason Clark, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Soil Fertility Specialist
2021 Crop Testing Update — Jonathan Kleinjan, SDSU Extension Agronomist
Weed Control for 2022 — Paul O. Johnson, SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator
Profits? Realigning for Success — Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist
Feb. 9: Mitchell
(Highland Conference Center, 2000 Highland Way)
Soybean Management: Keep it Simple, Jonathan Kleinjan, SDSU Extension Agronomist
What’s Behind a Fertilizer Rate? Dealing with High Prices — Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist and Jason Clark, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Soil Fertility Specialis
Insect Pest Update: What were the 2021 issues and what to expect in 2022 — Phil Rozeboom, SDSU Extension IPM Coordinator
Weed Control for 2022 — Paul O. Johnson, SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator
Profits? Realigning for Success — Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist
Feb. 17: Sturgis
(SDSU West River Research Farm, 13370 Alkali Road)
Forage Research Update – Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist
Precision Livestock Management Technology — Jameson Brennan, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Livestock Grazing Specialist
Insect Pest Update — Patrick Wagner, SDSU Extension Entomology Field Specialist
Managing Wheat for Higher Protein Content — Jonathan Kleinjan, SDSU Extension Agronomist
Growing More Starts With Carbon — Tanse Herrmann, USDA-NRCS State Grazing Lands Soil Health Specialist
The registration fee is $15, and participants must pre-register on the SDSU Extension events page at extension.sdstate.edu to sign up for each event. For more information, contact Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist at laura.edwards@sdstate.edu or 605-626-2870.
In addition to the Winter Agronomy Road Show, SDSU Extension will be offering a series of virtual Crop Hour webinars this winter. Starting on Jan. 11, every Tuesday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. CST, those interested are invited to hear the latest in crop management and agronomic research from SDSU Extension.
Crop Hour will open with the first week’s presentations dedicated to the management of corn, including pest management, hybrid information, soil fertility and more. The following weeks will cover a different area of agronomic production, from soybeans and wheat to cover crops and climate. The webinar series will conclude on March 3. Visit https://extension.sdstate.edu/events for more details.
