SDSU Extension has launched a community-changing volunteer program to help South Dakotans not only learn how to facilitate educational programming, but also become a master in health knowledge and skills. Similar to the Master Gardeners or Master Food Preserver programs also offered through SDSU Extension, the Master Health Volunteer program certifies people to give program-specific workshops and educational opportunities for their communities.
With South Dakota being a large state geographically, the Master Health Volunteer Program was built to expand program reach to rural communities. When signing up to become a Master Health Volunteer, people can choose from one of five program tracks to become certified to lead:
Better Choices Better Health: Facilitate self-management education workshops to help improve other’s quality of life.
Fit and Strong: Instruct a program focusing on cardiovascular fitness and strength training to improve overall health.
Walk With Ease: Help those who suffer from arthritis by being active through this walking Program.
Money Mentor: A network of trained volunteers who will provide one-on-one money management guidance and group personal finance education.
Growing Healthy Families and Communities: Offer evidence-based program to youth and adults that focuses on healthy eating, physical activity, food resource management, food security and food preparation.
Training for this program includes an estimated 40 hours of online instruction. Following completion, Master Health Volunteers are considered an intern until 40 hours of volunteer hours are completed within the first year of service. After those hours are completed, the volunteer becomes a certified Master Health Volunteer.
As a leader, hearing participant success stories from our programs is so rewarding. When you hear these successes, there is an innate desire to spread the reach of these programs to help others. The Master Health Volunteer program was developed to onboard others who are passionate about health and wellness to bring these programs to their communities.”
SDSU Extension plans to onboard new volunteers every year. This year, registration will begin in March.
“Our team has been working hard with this program over the last year, and seeing it come together is very exciting,” said Cheyanne Roth, AmeriCorps VISTA Master Programs Developer. “I believe this program will benefit South Dakotans for the long run.”
For more information, visit the Master Health Volunteer Program page or contact hope.kleine@sdstate.edu.
