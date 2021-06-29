The South Dakota State University Extension reported drought conditions increased the risk of high nitrates in forages and urged producers to begin testing.
SDSU reported more than 63 percent of South Dakota is in a “Severe Drought” or “Extreme Drought,” and the lack of precipitation created an adverse growing season for farmers. SDSU also said weather conditions are not conducive for high-quality forage.
“With the current drought conditions across the state, the risk of high nitrates in forages is increased due to slowed photosynthesis and conversion of nitrate into proteins,” Cow/Calf Field Specialist Adele Harty said.
SDSU wants producers to test standing forages before harvesting for hay or grazing. Producers can get the Nitrate QuikTest at SDSU Extension locations and veterinary clinics statewide, allowing producers to make decisions based on nitrate levels and the appropriate timing to cut.
“This is a qualitative test,” Harty said. “Therefore, if the results are positive, the recommendation will be to wait a few days and bring an additional sample in for re-testing. If it is negative, the hay can be cut without risk of nitrates.”
SDSU recommended sending a core sample of baled hay should a test come back positive after cutting. Before feeding, the representative sample from the coring should go to a lab for quantitative analysis.
SDSU said a representative sample should be taken from different areas across the field to reflect both topography and soil differences. The differing factors could affect nitrate levels.
Harty advised selecting plants from at least 10 different areas — cutting at ground level or pulling it to test the lowest growth nodes possible. Harty said the highest concentration of nitrate is in the lowest third of the plant.
“Be diligent about testing forages prior to haying or grazing to prevent the negative impacts that nitrates can cause, specifically in ruminant animals,” Harty says. “If crops, such as wheat, fail to make grain, and producers plan to utilize them for a hay crop, test them for nitrates prior to harvest to determine their safety level. The higher the level of nitrogen fertilizer that is applied, the higher the risk for nitrate toxicity. Always err on the side of caution and have feeds tested.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.