SDSU’s Dakota Lakes Research Farm hosting Virtual Field Day on June 25

South Dakota State University’s Dakota Lakes Research Farm is hosting a virtual version of the station’s annual field day online June 25 at 3:00 p.m.
This year’s field day is held virtually via webinar, with presentations and field tours showcased on video.
The field day includes several 5- to 10-minute video segments featuring several current research projects at the research farm. The video segments are supplemented with 1.5-hour live webinar hosted by the researchers at the research farm. Researchers will present more in-depth data on their field trials and research projects, and webinar participants can ask questions.
Field day topics include:
- "Using Drone Imagery and Evapotranspiration Models to Fine-Tune Water and Nutrient Cycling by Cover Crops" – Sam Ireland, SDSU graduate research assistant, and John McMaine, assistant professor and SDSU Extension water management engineer
- "Managing Phosphorous Fertilizers to Minimize Runoff to Surface Water" – Dwyane Beck, manager Dakota Lakes Research Farm
- "Integrating Livestock and Restoring Native Species" - Cody Zilverberg, Dakota Lakes Research Farm
- "Long-Term Impacts of Crop Rotations"– Beck
Certified crop consultant educational credits (CEU’s) are available at the event.
Participants need internet access. Registration is not required. For more information, to sign-up for email reminders, and to submit questions, visit the Extension website at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/dakota-lakes-research-farm-virtual-field-day. Videos can be accessed on that day, and the webinar recording will be posted after June 25 at https://extension.sdstate.edu/tags/south-dakota-agricultural-experiment-station. For more information, contact Beck at dwayne.beck@sdstate.edu or 605-224-6357.
