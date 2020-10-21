Regional students have earned placement on the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2020 semester at South Dakota State University - Brookings. Students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
College School codes:
- SAFES – Agriculture, Food & Environmental Sciences
- SAHSS – Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences
- SEHS – Education & Human Sciences
- SENGR – Engineering
- SNS – Natural Sciences
- SNURS – Nursing
- SPAHP – Pharmacy & Allied Health Professions
Pierre: Samuel Hunter Adams, SEHS; Landon William Badger, SEHS; Kaylee Jo Becker*, SEHS; Addison Clare Eisenbeisz, SAHSS; Samantha Grace Gortmaker, SAHSS; Talon T. Griese, SENGR; Halle Autumun Gronlund*, SENGR; Sarah Rose Haberman*, SNS; Nathanael Nicholas Hill*, SAHSS; Madison Nicole Hyde, SPAHP; Alyssa Jade Iedema*, SAHSS; Abbigail Leslie Kitts*, SEHS; Conner Ray Lonbaken, SEHS; Michael John Lusk, SAHSS; Jordan Michael Lutmer, SAHSS; Seth Thomas McKinley*, SENGR; Tate Michael Mueller, SENGR; Andrew Paul Norwick*, SENGR; Ty James Paulsen, SAHSS; Megan Lea Pease, SAHSS; Hudson Reese Rohrbach*, SAFES; Matthew Donald Rounds, SENGR; Evan C. Rumrill*, SENGR; Brett D. Samuelson*, SENGR; Kailee Marie Schultz*, SAHSS; Ariana E. Schumacher, SAFES; Annabelle Reika Simpson, SPAHP; James Alexander Speck, SAHSS; Lisa Lynn Stein, SNS; Kallie Anne Stout*, SNURS; Jordan Renee Thompson*, SPAHP; Kenzie Rae Trujillo*, SAHS; Ryan Bennett Warne*, SAHSS; Raegan Jade Winder*, SEHS.
Fort Pierre: JD Drew Carter, SEHS; Ashley Marie Theobald*, SAHSS.
Blunt: Clay James Feller*, SAFES.
Gettysburg: Cameron Faith Decker, SEHS; Taylor James Frost, SENGR; Cole Allen Nafziger, SAFES; Aaron C. Smith*, SENGR; Karen Marie Smith, SENGR; Lucas John Smith*, SAHSS; Brady Lane Swier, SAFES.
Harrold: Rachel Kenna Husted*, SEHS.
Onida: Marinda Catherine Archer*, SNURS; Cade Dorrel Currier, SAFES; Audrey Rose Johnson*, SEHS; Grace Mae Weinheimer, SAFES.
