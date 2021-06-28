SDSU’s Southeast Research Farm hosting Field Day on July 6

South Dakota State University’s Southeast Research Farm annual field day is on July 6 at 1:30 p.m. The research farm is at 29974 University Rd., Beresford.
The outdoor program and research plot tours begin at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The indoor program begins at 3:30 p.m.
Topics discussed at the outdoor program include:
Herbicide Evaluations — Paul O. Johnson, SDSU Extension weed science coordinator
Oat Nitrogen and Growth Regulator – David Karki, SDSU Extension agronomy field specialist
Hybrid Rye at the Southeast Farm – Peter Sexton, SDSU Extension sustainable cropping system specialist
Cover Crop Herbicides – Gared Shaffer, SDSU Extension weeds field specialist
Oat Breeding – Melanie Caffe, SDSU oat breeder
Alfalfa Trials at Southeast Farm – Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension agronomy field specialist
Corn Fertility – Peter Kovacs, SDSU assistant professor in the Agronomy, Horticulture, and Plant Science Department
Soybean Gall Midge and Insect Updates – Adam Varenhorst, SDSU Extension field specialist crop entomologist
Corn Row Spacing – Bradley Rops, Southeast Research Farm operations manager
Soybean Maturity Group – Bradley Rops, Southeast Research Farm Operations manager
Corn and Soybean Disease Updates – Emmanuel Byumkama, SDSU Extension plant pathologist
Drainage Water Quality and Cover Crops – Kristeen Almen, water resources research and outreach assistant.
Topics discussed at the indoor program include:
Feedlot Nutrition – Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension beef feedlot management associate
Market Updates – Jack Davis, SDSU Extension crops business management field specialist
Weather Outlook – Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist
Horticulture Updates and High Tunnel – Kristine Lang, SDSU Extension consumer horticulture specialist.
For more information, visit the program’s YouTube channel. View the 2020 and 2021 Southeast Farm Virtual Field Days at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfyO1TuktDjq04zrJmLyL4g. For more information, contact Ruth Stevens at ruth.stevens@sdstate.edu or 605-563-2941 or Peter Sexton at peter.sexton@sdstate.edu or 605-563-2989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.