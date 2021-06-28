SDSU’s Southeast Research Farm hosting Field Day on July 6

Adam Varenhorst, SDSU Extension specialist field crop entomologist, presenting at the SDSU Southeast Research Farm.

 Lora Berg

South Dakota State University’s Southeast Research Farm annual field day is on July 6 at 1:30 p.m. The research farm is at 29974 University Rd., Beresford.

The outdoor program and research plot tours begin at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The indoor program begins at 3:30 p.m.

Topics discussed at the outdoor program include:

Herbicide Evaluations — Paul O. Johnson, SDSU Extension weed science coordinator

Oat Nitrogen and Growth Regulator – David Karki, SDSU Extension agronomy field specialist

Hybrid Rye at the Southeast Farm – Peter Sexton, SDSU Extension sustainable cropping system specialist

Cover Crop Herbicides – Gared Shaffer, SDSU Extension weeds field specialist

Oat Breeding – Melanie Caffe, SDSU oat breeder

Alfalfa Trials at Southeast Farm – Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension agronomy field specialist

Corn Fertility – Peter Kovacs, SDSU assistant professor in the Agronomy, Horticulture, and Plant Science Department

Soybean Gall Midge and Insect Updates – Adam Varenhorst, SDSU Extension field specialist crop entomologist

Corn Row Spacing – Bradley Rops, Southeast Research Farm operations manager

Soybean Maturity Group – Bradley Rops, Southeast Research Farm Operations manager

Corn and Soybean Disease Updates – Emmanuel Byumkama, SDSU Extension plant pathologist

Drainage Water Quality and Cover Crops – Kristeen Almen, water resources research and outreach assistant.

Topics discussed at the indoor program include:

Feedlot Nutrition – Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension beef feedlot management associate

Market Updates – Jack Davis, SDSU Extension crops business management field specialist

Weather Outlook – Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist

Horticulture Updates and High Tunnel – Kristine Lang, SDSU Extension consumer horticulture specialist.

For more information, visit the program’s YouTube channel. View the 2020 and 2021 Southeast Farm Virtual Field Days at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfyO1TuktDjq04zrJmLyL4g. For more information, contact Ruth Stevens at ruth.stevens@sdstate.edu or 605-563-2941 or Peter Sexton at peter.sexton@sdstate.edu or 605-563-2989.

Tags

Load comments